[BN] Blitz: NFL meetings, 2022 calendar could impact Bills stadium talks

Sept. 12, 2021
Why the NFL meetings – and the 2022 calendar – could impact Bills stadium talks
There's no doubt that the Buffalo Bills and owners Terry and Kim Pegula will be a topic of discussion during next month's league meetings in New York City.
Marc Ganis, a Chicago-based sports consultant who has worked with approximately two-thirds of the NFL’s teams and about two dozen sports facility projects said "there will be discussions among owners. There will be questions to Terry and to Kim: ‘What’s going on? Are you guys getting closer? Are you feeling optimistic?’ Perceptions start getting created, and those things can snowball.”
The league's owners have a vested interest in checking in on the latest. They'll be interested in hearing whether discussions with New York State and Erie County are going well.
Those meetings are just part of a series of calendar items that have a big impact on stadium negotiations in Buffalo.
Ganis said that other items include the election cycle, the NFL meeting schedule and the lifespan of the current stadium juxtaposed against the multiple years needed to design and build a new one, Tim O'Shei wrote.
Here's more on the calendar and its impact.
