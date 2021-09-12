 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: NFL meetings, 2022 calendar could impact Bills stadium talks
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: NFL meetings, 2022 calendar could impact Bills stadium talks

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 12, 2021

Buffalo Bills Stadium Financing

An end zone view of Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, who are negotiating with state and Erie County officials on the terms of an agreement to build a $1.4 billion replacement stadium for the team.

Why the NFL meetings – and the 2022 calendar – could impact Bills stadium talks

There's no doubt that the Buffalo Bills and owners Terry and Kim Pegula will be a topic of discussion during next month's league meetings in New York City.

Marc Ganis, a Chicago-based sports consultant who has worked with approximately two-thirds of the NFL’s teams and about two dozen sports facility projects said "there will be discussions among owners. There will be questions to Terry and to Kim: ‘What’s going on? Are you guys getting closer? Are you feeling optimistic?’ Perceptions start getting created, and those things can snowball.”

The league's owners have a vested interest in checking in on the latest. They'll be interested in hearing whether discussions with New York State and Erie County are going well.

Those meetings are just part of a series of calendar items that have a big impact on stadium negotiations in Buffalo.

Ganis said that other items include the election cycle, the NFL meeting schedule and the lifespan of the current stadium juxtaposed against the multiple years needed to design and build a new one, Tim O'Shei wrote.

Here's more on the calendar and its impact.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Sanders chose Buffalo after years of adviser touting city: Derek Bock, the financial adviser of Emmanuel Sanders, is a Buffalo native. "I just told him, ‘You’ll love the community, the people here,’" Bock said. "Emmanuel’s really ‘family first.’ I know everybody says that, but the most important things are his wife, kids and his granny." Jason Wolf has the story on Sanders finally ending up with the Buffalo Bills. Read more

Bills super fan ready for the season – but hold the condiments: Bills fans won't be passing the ketchup and mustard – and then squirting it all over Ken "Pinto Ron" Johnson – this season. That tailgating ritual, which started in 1990 and began attracting hundreds around 2005 thanks to social media, will be on hiatus this season. Read more

Is the big day coming? From Sean Kirst: "Even if you have long feared that a Lombardi trophy for the Bills might not happen in your lifetime, if you are among those who wrote it off as "that will be the day," the idea of "that day" has already arrived in a sequence of different and unexpected ways for this city, especially in the last few months." Read more

What the experts are saying: Here is how The News and the national media think this one will play out. Who is picking the Buffalo Bills, and well, who isn't? Read more

Voice of the Fan: From Pete Rosen, our Voice of the Fan columnist: "The 2021 Bills are stacked and jacked. Wizened head coach Sean McDermott and wizard General Manager Brandon Beane have constructed a deep roster whose biggest worries seem to be backup CB and OT. The players love the game, their coaches and each other." Read more

Mailbag: Will either rookie defensive end get a sack? Does the new nationwide vaccine policy change anything for the Buffalo Bills? Will anyone stop T.J. Watt (the Bills played him well last year)? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

Get to know Greg Rousseau: Miss the Q&A with Greg Rousseau? Learn more about the rookie here. Read more

Scouting report: From Saturday, Jay Skurski has the detailed scouting report for today's Bills-Steelers game. Who has the advantage? Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

UB football: Lack of discipline takes a toll on UB's offensive efforts at Nebraska Read more

Missed opportunities plague UB football in loss at Nebraska Read more

High school football: Frontier soars to victory over West Seneca West Read more

Baseball: Inside Baseball: Talk from World Series hero Christian Colon spurred Bisons' record streak Read more

Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings Read more

Today in sports history: Sept. 12

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News