[BN] Blitz: NFL could provide $150M, Pegulas $200M to build stadium

March 6, 2022
NFL could provide $150M, Pegulas at least $200M to build stadium for Bills
New York State, Erie County and PSE, the Bills’ parent company, expect to announce this month an agreement to finance construction of a $1.4 billion open-air stadium on Abbott Road in Orchard Park.
At least $350 million of the stadium costs could be privately funded.
That's if the Pegulas commit at least $200 million of their own equity to the project (which could be financed in part from selling personal seat licenses to season ticket holders) and apply for a loan from the league to help cover construction costs.
That would allow for up to $150 million to be repaid by the league’s other 31 franchises, through the visiting team’s share of Bills ticket revenue.
The state budget is due April 1. Gov. Kathy Hochul expects a deal will be reached in time to include in the budget.
Jason Wolf and Tim O'Shei have the latest on the stadium cost, including how those loans would work.
Mailbag: Does Rob Gronkowski make sense for the Bills? What about drafting a punter like Matt Araiza? When Brian Daboll left to go to the Giants, who has the property rights to the playbook? What value does Mitch Morse have to the Bills? Jay Skurski has answers to those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Cornerback options will be a hot debate: Six or seven cornerbacks probably will be rated among the top 35 to 40 players in the NFL draft. Will the Bills be tempted at No. 25 to take one of them? Would they be wiser to wait? Read more
Back to St. John Fisher: The team announced Saturday it has reached an agreement with St. John Fisher College on a one-year deal to bring practices back to the suburban campus in Pittsford for the first time since 2019. Read more
Jordan Davis could be monster in middle: In case you missed it, Mark Gaughan wrote about the big nose tackle from the University of Georgia who could be the second coming of Ted Washington to the Bills’ defense. Read more
Beasley gets permission to seek a trade: The Bills have granted receiver Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade, a league source confirmed Friday to The Buffalo News. Read more
What's the value of the combine? From The Ringer: "Last year, the combine was canceled — and NFL draft season rolled on virtually unchanged. This year, players nearly boycotted the event. Yet many in Indianapolis this week see importance in the annual convention." Read more
