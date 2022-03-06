[BN] Blitz: NFL could provide $150M, Pegulas $200M to build stadium

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 6, 2022

NFL could provide $150M, Pegulas at least $200M to build stadium for Bills

New York State, Erie County and PSE, the Bills’ parent company, expect to announce this month an agreement to finance construction of a $1.4 billion open-air stadium on Abbott Road in Orchard Park.

At least $350 million of the stadium costs could be privately funded.

That's if the Pegulas commit at least $200 million of their own equity to the project (which could be financed in part from selling personal seat licenses to season ticket holders) and apply for a loan from the league to help cover construction costs.

That would allow for up to $150 million to be repaid by the league’s other 31 franchises, through the visiting team’s share of Bills ticket revenue.