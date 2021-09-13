[BN] Blitz newsletter: Can't blame defense for implosion against Steelers

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 13, 2021
Jason Wolf: Bills can't blame defense for season-opening implosion against Steelers
The offensive line was flagged for six holding penalties and got tortured by a four- and even a three-man rush.
The coaching staff made what Jason Wolf called "cute play calling in short-yardage situations." Those plays didn't work, and didn't remotely confuse the Pittsburgh defense.
The MVP hopeful, Josh Allen, was inaccurate.
There is plenty of blame to go around for Sunday's miserable loss in which the Bills looked more like a wild-card contender than a Super Bowl contender.
But very little, if any, of that blame should go to the defense.
“We didn’t find one way to take the ball away,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said, “and that to me was the difference in the game.”
Sure, a team leader on defense is going to have that as a takeaway, but as Jason Wolf wrote in his column, "Let’s be real. This mess wasn’t on the defense."
Was this a one-off? Time will tell.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Observations: The trouble for Josh Allen started early and lasted mostly all day. He said he was too aggressive and pushed back on the notion he was pressing. His inaccuracy was a consistent problem. Jay Skurski's 10 observations from the game lead with Allen's rough start. Were there any positives to take away? Read more
What went wrong: Where was the game lost? In the trenches. What's the biggest second guess? That goes to Brian Daboll. Should Bills fans be worried? Mark Gaughan looks at the big picture takeaways from the loss. Read more
Offensive line flustered: The offensive line is supposed to be a strength for the Bills. On Sunday, the unit was overwhelmed by the Steelers' defense. Josh Allen got hit eight times. Center Mitch Morse said the struggles were self-inflicted. "I think it's a gut check, right?" Read more
The plays that shaped the game: The game was changed when safety Miles Killebrew broke through the Bills’ line to block Matt Haack’s punt. The scoop-and-score by Ulysees Gilbert III gave the Steelers a two-score lead. But four other plays had game-changing potential. Mark Gaughan goes inside all five plays that helped determine the outcome. Read more
Report card: It's no surprise to see the only passing grades go to the defense, which held Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh offense in check for much of the day. Which facet did the Bills score the worst in Jay Skurski's Week 1 report card? Read more
See images from inside Highmark Stadium Sunday. View photos
Outside, Pinto Ron, Chef Poo and thousands of other Bills fans relished in the return of football Sundays in Orchard Park. View photos
'Hostile' environment: Their team didn't perform well enough to win, but Bills fans filled Highmark Stadium and made it a loud and difficult place for an opponent to play. "That's a hostile place. Those fans are awesome. They were loud. It was very, very loud," Ben Roethlisberger told reporters. Read more
Quarter by quarter: Katherine Fitzgerald has the quarter-by-quarter look at the Bills' loss. Read more
Twitter reacts: This was not the Sunday Bills fans imagined they'd be having when they woke up yesterday. How'd they react on Twitter when it all went wrong? "The Bills need to be humbled," one fan wrote. Read more
Around the AFC East: The Miami Dolphins are alone in first place after beating the New England Patriots Sunday. New Patriots QB Mac Jones threw his first touchdown but "wasn't good enough." Read more
New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson "got a first-hand look at just how difficult it can be to play quarterback for the Jets." They lost in Carolina, 19-14. Read more
Jamestown's Sirianni wins debut as Eagles' head coach: The Philadelphia Eagles made a winner of Jamestown native Nick Sirianni in his head coaching debut with a 32-6 rout of the hapless Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
UB football: UB football vs. Coastal Carolina selected for ESPN2 national broadcast Read more
Lack of discipline takes a toll on UB's offensive efforts at Nebraska Read more
High school football: Business as usual for Canisius under new skipper Bryan Gorman Read more
Wilson football blanks Cleveland Hill Read more
Frontier soars to victory over West Seneca West Read more
Today in sports history: Sept. 13
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.