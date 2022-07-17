[BN] Blitz: New stadium, new experience: More details emerge on Buffalo Bills facility

BY NEWS STAFF

July 17, 2022

New stadium, new experience: More details emerge on Buffalo Bills facility

The new Bills stadium will look and feel a lot different from the current 50-year-old facility.

It will be "intimate but intimidating," with a focus on getting fans as close to the action as possible, said Scott Radecic, a former Bills linebacker who’s serving as the project executive for Populous, the stadium's architect.

It will have more levels than the current stadium.

It will take up less land than the current stadium, but it will be bigger inside.

It will face in a different direction than the current stadium and change the approach to entering.

Those are some of the details that Populous revealed about the new stadium design during Thursday’s public meeting at the Bills' fieldhouse in Orchard Park.

– Mike Petro

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills Mailbag: Downtime on airplanes, subjective stadium rankings and ketchup: Katherine Fitzgerald answers readers' questions on Kaair Elam, free agents, favorite football stadiums and more. Read more

Training camp preview: Change is theme of offseason for Bills' defensive line: It wasn’t a full overhaul for the defensive line, but the group saw significant change, relative to the rest of the roster. It is a melding of veterans who are new or returned to Buffalo and younger players still on the cusp of breaking out. Read more

Bills defensive end Boogie Basham aims for consistency: Basham played in eight games last season and played 39% of snaps on defense in the games he played. In that time, he had 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and four tackles for loss. Read more

More training camp previews: Read more in our series looking at the status of each position before the Bills open training camp July 24. Linebackers; tight ends; offensive line; running backs; and quarterbacks.

Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans: An attorney representing 30 women who have accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions says they have settled their legal claims against the team. Read more

Miami Dolphins' Jason McCourty retires after 13 NFL seasons: The veteran cornerback announced his retirement on Friday. Read more

Erik Brady: Pet sitters, pickleball and the Buffalo Bill who wore No. 32 before you-know-who: Gary McDermott’s Bills went 1-12-1, worst record in pro football in 1968, which is how they got the No. 1 overall pick in the 1969 draft. The Bills used it for O.J. Simpson. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Inside the NHL: Michael Peca sees the shift in the Sabres' organizational culture – and in their talent level Read more

Sabres prospect Lukas Rousek making 'jaws drop' with his passing, playmaking Read more

Golf: Auburn's Carson Bacha handles pressure to win Porter Cup in playoff Read more

High schools: Canisius High School gets OK to construct new baseball fields in West Seneca Read more

Meet the All-WNY baseball teams for large and small schools

Outdoors: Bill Hilts Jr.: Strawberry moon walleye wins big for Roy Hryckowian Read more

Running: Still running at 88: 'Inspirational for a lot of younger women to see' Read more

Simon Kimunge, Mary Munanu prevail in return of Buffalo Subaru 4-Mile Chase Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.