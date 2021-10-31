 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: New stadium could be ready by 2026, Bills say
[BN] Blitz: New stadium could be ready by 2026, Bills say

  Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 31, 2021

Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills hope to get a deal done by the end of the year to construct a facility that would replace Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Bills say new stadium could be ready by 2026 if deal is reached this year

Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, told The Buffalo News that if an answer on the new stadium comes before the end of the year and construction isn't delayed, the Bills could open the 2026 season in a new stadium.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has said a deal could be reached by the end of the year. 

There's reason for urgency, too, as multiple calendars are driving the discussions.

Earlier this week, the stadium was a talking point in Manhattan at the NFL's annual fall meeting. Even Jerry Jones weighed in.

“While it is a small market, it’s tremendously visible,” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told The News when asked about Buffalo’s importance to the NFL.

Jason Wolf and Tim O'Shei, who have been all over the stadium story, have the latest.

READ MORE

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

