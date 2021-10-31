[BN] Blitz: New stadium could be ready by 2026, Bills say

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 31, 2021
Bills say new stadium could be ready by 2026 if deal is reached this year
Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, told The Buffalo News that if an answer on the new stadium comes before the end of the year and construction isn't delayed, the Bills could open the 2026 season in a new stadium.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has said a deal could be reached by the end of the year.
There's reason for urgency, too, as multiple calendars are driving the discussions.
Earlier this week, the stadium was a talking point in Manhattan at the NFL's annual fall meeting. Even Jerry Jones weighed in.
“While it is a small market, it’s tremendously visible,” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told The News when asked about Buffalo’s importance to the NFL.
Jason Wolf and Tim O'Shei, who have been all over the stadium story, have the latest.
Sweeney wants to be more than a feel-good story: "Tommy just has something about him, where people have a great feel for who he is and cheer for him,” tight ends coach Rob Boras said. Sweeney would like to be known for making plays on the field, too. Today, and for the next few weeks, he'll get that chance. Read more
Scouting report: It's a good sign you've got a great chance to win when every section of Jay Skurski's scouting report finishes with "Edge: Bills." The Bills have advantages all over the field today. Here's the scouting report. Read more
Get ready for the game: Miss any of our coverage this week? Here's what you need to know before the game...
How we see it: Our predictions for Bills-Dolphins. Read more
PlayAction: Nonstop emphasis on takeaways pays off for Bills since 2017 Read more
Here's why the Bills have have been so good after a bye under Sean McDermott Read more
Mark Gaughan: Specter of Bills' Josh Allen looms over Miami's QB decision Read more
Third-down woes loom for Miami defense as it prepares for Bills' attack Read more
Q&A: Our latest Q&A subject is Ike Boettger, an Iowa farm boy turned offensive lineman. Read more
Sabres: Some California dreamin' gives Sabres first chance at team bonding since the pandemic Read more
Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more
Colleges: UB football drops high-scoring affair to Bowling Green, 56-44 Read more
Buffalo State falls to 0-8 in loss to Brockport Read more
Three Buffalo-area NCAA D-1 women's soccer teams begin conference tournaments Sunday Read more
Baseball: Sean Kirst: On Niagara Street, a Roberto Clemente portrait is 'a point of pride' Read more
High schools: Prep Talk: Caleb Kruzicki all over the field making plays for Williamsville South football Read more
Prep Talk's guide to high school championship Saturday, Part 1 Read more
Roy-Hart girls soccer wins Class B-2 on penalty kicks; Lew-Port repeats in Class B-1 Read more
Williamsville East boys soccer wins A-1 title in OT; Williamsville South blanks Grand Island in A-2 Read more
Today in sports history: Oct. 31
