[BN] Blitz: New punter Matt Haack is surprised to be here, too

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 26, 2021

Bills punter Matt Haack pleasantly surprised to have a new NFL home

Bills fans were probably a bit surprised when it was announced the team had moved on from Corey Bojorquez and signed Matt Haack.

They weren't alone. The new guy signing with the Bills was pretty surprised, too. That's because he watched from afar with the Dolphins the success Bojorquez had with the Bills last season. The punter set a team record for gross average and led the NFL at 50.8 yards on his 41 punts. Given that, Haack didn't expect a job to open up in Buffalo.

The Bills signed Haack to a three-year contract worth up to $5.475 million, including a signing bonus of $1.05 million and a 2021 salary cap charge of $1.575 million.

While Bojorquez led the league in gross average, Haack ranked 27th.