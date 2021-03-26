[BN] Blitz: New punter Matt Haack is surprised to be here, too

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 26, 2021
Bills punter Matt Haack pleasantly surprised to have a new NFL home
Bills fans were probably a bit surprised when it was announced the team had moved on from Corey Bojorquez and signed Matt Haack.
They weren't alone. The new guy signing with the Bills was pretty surprised, too. That's because he watched from afar with the Dolphins the success Bojorquez had with the Bills last season. The punter set a team record for gross average and led the NFL at 50.8 yards on his 41 punts. Given that, Haack didn't expect a job to open up in Buffalo.
The Bills signed Haack to a three-year contract worth up to $5.475 million, including a signing bonus of $1.05 million and a 2021 salary cap charge of $1.575 million.
While Bojorquez led the league in gross average, Haack ranked 27th.
Jay Skurski has much more on what the Bills' new punter thinks about coming to Buffalo, and how his punting ability was randomly discovered in high school.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Penn State edge rusher could tempt Bills: Opinions of Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh vary from draft expert to draft expert. Some have him outside the first round, others in their top 25. One thing they can't disagree on: Oweh, who didn't have a sack last season, can really run. He posted the fastest 40 time by a defensive end since 2003. Read more
Bills bring in Breida: The Bills added some depth at running back Thursday when they signed four-year NFL veteran Matt Breida to a one-year contract. Read more
Beane talks Allen extension: In an appearance on a podcast with NFL reporters Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche, Brandon Beane said about the upcoming Josh Allen extension: "I hope that we can get him done, if not this year, next year. You don't want to get into the franchise (tag) and all that stuff." Read more
McKenzie comfortable with the Bills: In case you missed it yesterday: Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie made a good point Wednesday when he asked the question: "Why would I leave?” Here's what he had to say after rejoining the Bills. Read more
Herron hailed as a hero: Patriots offensive tackle Justin Herron was honored as a hero by the Tempe Police Department in Arizona after police said the NFLer stopped a sexual assault in a park. Read more
Vaccine won't be required: From ESPN: The NFL has "no intention" to require Covid-19 vaccinations for players, coaches or team staff members, according to the league's chief medical officer. Read more
