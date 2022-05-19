[BN] Blitz: New MNF analyst Troy Aikman excited about Bills' Week 2 opener

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 19, 2022
New Monday Night Football analyst Troy Aikman excited about Bills' Week 2 opener
NFL broadcasters had a busy offseason. It started when Al Michaels' contract with NBC ran out. Then Fox's main booth of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman landed with ESPN. That left Jim Nantz and Tony Romo as the only marquee 1-2 combo returning to their network's top team in 2022-23.
Then, of course, the news of Tom Brady's future contract with Fox surfaced.
The Buffalo Bills, due to being a contender with a top quarterback, will open the NFL season on the road at the defending champion Los Angeles Rams in Mike Tirico's debut as the lead NBC announcer.
In Week 2, they're on Monday Night Football.
Count Aikman as someone who's excited for Buffalo's home opener vs. Tennessee.
People are also reading…
“I’ve really enjoyed following Buffalo, big fan of what they’re doing at every level of their organization,” he said.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Buffalo Bills, Sabres, World Central Kitchen arrive to lift a bereaved community: Some of Buffalo's most well-known sports figures and the international food relief agency World Central Kitchen served lunch to residents of the neighborhood where the Tops Markets has been closed since a gunman killed 10 and wounded three people there Saturday. "This hurt bad because Buffalo is the closest thing to my actual home," Dion Dawkins said. "This is a regular local Tops, and I’m Black." Read more
Said Bandits star Dhane Smith: “I said a speech after the last game and all the guys felt bad for me ... but what I feel bad for is the next generation and for the kids that I’m going to have eventually. I don’t want them growing up the way I grew up.” Read more
Photos: Bills, Sabres and Bandits players paid their respects and donated their time along Jefferson Avenue Wednesday. View photos
Bills, NFL Foundation donating: The Buffalo Bills Foundation and NFL Foundation announced Wednesday that each will donate $200,000 in the wake of Saturday's mass shooting. Read more
Jim Nantz on Allen and "The Match": “It's not like it's a yuk fest. But this is not like the U.S. Open qualifier, either. They are amateurs who have a lot of natural skill because of exceptional hand-eye coordination, but they're all trying to get better and learn the game." Read more
Will fans flock to Amazon Prime? From ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio: "The audiences will be much smaller on Thursdays in 2022 than they were in years that featured an NFL Network and three-letter network simulcast. It’s a long-term play for the NFL and Amazon. And it will be interesting to see whether the league and/or Amazon employ full transparency and honesty when disclosing viewership numbers." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Rochester Amerks: Mike Harrington: A big opportunity was lost but Amerks have another one at hand in Game 5 at Utica Read more
Colleges: Dominick Welch to transfer to Alabama after four seasons at St. Bonaventure Read more
High schools: Nichols girls lacrosse repeats as Monsignor Martin champions, beating Nardin 17-7 Read more
Fishing: Fishing Beat: Perch tournament on tap; night walleye fishing taking off Read more
Today in sports history: May 19
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.