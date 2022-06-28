[BN] Blitz: New England eschews big splashes in bid to catch Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 28, 2022

AFC East overview: New England eschews big splashes in bid to catch Bills

For a little while last season, maybe you thought Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots would still be a big problem for Josh Allen and these Buffalo Bills as they move into the role of AFC East favorites.

It was Dec. 6, and a game that will be remembered for its wild weather ended with a 14-10 Patriots win and dropped the Bills to 7-5 while New England, led by rookie QB Mac Jones, took a commanding lead in the division.

But the Bills went 4-1 the rest of the way, then hosted those Patriots in another wacky weather game in the playoffs. That 47-17 shellacking left any doubt Bills fans may have had in the dust. Buffalo has the best team in the division, and the others had some work to do.

New England, for its part, isn't panicking. Belichick rarely does. So splashy moves the Patriots did not make.

On top of that, Pro Football Focus graded the Patriots’ draft as the worst in the league and ranked the Patriots’ offseason overall as tied for the worst with Washington and Seattle.

New era? Seems like it.

In the next part of our series taking a look at the AFC East, Mark Gaughan examines the Patriots.

