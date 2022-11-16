[BN] Blitz: New Bills stadium will be an experience for those who enter

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 16, 2022

With a nod to history and to Buffalo, new Bills stadium will be an experience for those who enter

What does a $1.4 billion football stadium look like? We got a first taste of it last month. But renderings only do so much, and the stadium is still years away from opening.

Fans want to know what the stadium is going to look like, sure, but they also want to be able to know what it's going to feel like to be inside of it.

It's a question Tim O'Shei asked in his latest story: "How will the experience of attending a game at this new stadium – which opens in 2026, if negotiations and construction schedules stay on track – vary from a game day at Highmark Stadium?"

A lot of those details aren't yet known, and it'll be a few months before they start trickling out.

But here’s a look at what is known, based on interviews with Bills officials and a view of studies and other documents ... the sight lines will be better, and it will be scaled and designed to Buffalo.

O'Shei has the latest.

Position grades: The pass defense rating took a big fall after a mismatch with the Vikings. Here’s Mark Gaughan's position-by-position review of the loss to the Vikings, based on video review. There's one position group that can feel good about itself. Read more

Luke Knox's legacy: Dawson Knox wants his late brother's legacy to be carried on through memories and charitable efforts. “You couldn’t ask for a better brother," Dawson said. Ryan O'Halloran caught up with the Bills' tight end at the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative offices on Ellicott Street. Read more

Allen on the losses: "Let’s go about our business. We don’t have to make this a bigger deal than what it is," Josh Allen said when asked how he would lead under the situation, during his weekly appearance on Kyle Brandt's Basement. "We want to win every single game. … We haven’t done that in the last couple of weeks for a whole different variety of things, but we can be better at them." Read more

In other Allen-related news, Moms for Josh Allen reminded Allen in an online petition that "it's going to be OK." The headline for the petition reads, "Because sometimes you need a mom to tell you it's going to be OK." Read more

Black College Football Hall of Fame: Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and late former Bills coach Elijah Pitts are among 25 finalists for the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Read more

Trouble in short-yardage situations: In case you missed it, Mark Gaughan wrote about the ongoing problem the Bills have with short-yardage situations. Read more

Today in sports history: Nov. 16

