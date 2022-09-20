[BN] Blitz: 'Mr. Monday Night,' Stefon Diggs, shines in big Bills win

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 20, 2022

Observations: 'Mr. Monday Night' Stefon Diggs shines bright in Bills' blowout win

Since the artist Pitbull has long claimed the nickname "Mr. Worldwide," it's probably time for Von Miller to find a new moniker for Stefon Diggs.

Reggie Jackson was "Mr. October." Derek Jeter claimed "Mr. November."

Diggs can stake his claim to "Mr. Monday Night." The wide receiver entered the Bills-Titans game with 70 catches for 801 yards and nine touchdowns on "Monday Night Football," all of which led the NFL since he came into the league in 2016.

Twelve catches, 148 yards and three touchdowns later, Diggs put some distance between him and the competition in Buffalo's 41-7 blowout win.

Jay Skurski's observations from the win have more on Diggs-Josh Allen duo, plus other news and notes from Highmark Stadium.

While the Bills earned a big win, the revelry turned somber in the second quarter, when Dane Jackson was taken off the field on a stretcher in an ambulance after a scary-looking hit.

Jackson had full movement in his extremities and was getting a CT scan and an X-ray, the Bills said.

Jordan Poyer also left the field on a cart with a neck injury. Katherine Fitzgerald has more on the injuries.

