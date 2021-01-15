[BN] Blitz: Mounting pressure no concern for these Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 15, 2021
Inside the Bills: As viral dance video shows, mounting pressure is of no concern
Right now, you can't touch these Bills.
The viral video of the Bills dancing to MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This" has been viewed more than 2 million times.
"While the video may be short in duration, though, it goes a long way toward demonstrating the atmosphere at One Bills Drive," Jay Skurski wrote.
There is a playoff game tomorrow night in Orchard Park that will determine if the Bills get to play for a chance to go to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1993. Sometimes it's hard to tell that there's pressure mounting. Maybe that's because the Bills seem immune to it.
Josh Allen says they don't feel any. Jordan Poyer says nothing fazes them. Cole Beasley says "we're playing a kid's game. It's meant to be played with a lot of enthusiasm and energy and to have fun."
Who gets the credit for that?
Beasley said it starts with coach Sean McDermott.
Here's Skurski's story on the Bills brushing off the growing pressure of these playoff games.
Josh Allen 'not anywhere near his ceiling yet': There's no way he could go from the Josh Allen of 2018 to the Josh Allen of 2019 to this version and be done. But how close to his ceiling are we seeing? "He’s going to get better and better as he learns more and more about how to manage games and be in situations where he can do X, Y or Z," said Bill Polian, the former Bills GM. Here's more from Polian, as told to Jason Wolf. Read more
X's and O's: How do you adjust from going up against an offensive line that plays like "dancing bears" to one that is full of "Big Uglies?" We're going to find out tomorrow night. The Bills' defensive line faced the most athletic offensive line in football last week vs. the Colts. Saturday, they take on what Mark Gaughan refers to as "the modern version of the Washington Redskins’ 'Hogs.'" This week's X's and O's column looks at the challenge facing the Bills' defensive front. Read more
Giving the people what they want: NBC's Al Michaels: "When you look at the four games – and not to take anything away from (Tom) Brady and (Drew Brees) – but now everybody's saying, 'The game we really want to see is Baltimore-Buffalo.' So we're excited about this." In a chat with The Buffalo News by phone, the legendary broadcaster recalled calling Super Bowl XXV between the Bills and Giants, which had the Gulf War as its backdrop and Wide Right as its finish. Read more
Who's going to win?: A lot of points and a pretty close game. That's how most of our staff sees Saturday night playing out. How many of the five have the Bills making it through to the AFC Championship? Read more
Devin Singletary is ready for more: Losing Zack Moss is big for the Bills, who have been inconsistent running ball on offense for most of the year. But there's no doubt that they're going to need Devin Singletary to take the reins. “I’m built for it, I’m ready,” the 5-foot-7, 203-pound Singletary said. “The team has confidence in me. I have confidence. Whatever way that I can, I want to help the team win.” Read more
Injury report: Besides Daryl Johnson, who didn't practice for the third consecutive day, the Bills who were nursing injuries all practiced, and seem good to go for tomorrow. Read more
Milt's memories: Milt Northrop has seen a lot in his 52-year career at The Buffalo News, and even before that. Occasionally he will share some of the events that have left a lasting impression on him. Here, he provides some of his fondest memories of covering the NFL playoffs and the Bills and their opponents. Read more
Two less options for Daboll: Hours after the Jaguars made Urban Meyer their next head coach, the Jets agreed to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their next coach. Still, Brian Daboll has a connection to the Chargers, a job that is still open. Read more
Welcome to JOSH ALLENdale Road: On Wednesday, signs for Allendale Road in some locations in West Seneca were changed to JOSH ALLENdale Road. Read more
Photos: Buildings throughout the Buffalo Niagara region are decorated and lit in support of the Bills. View photos
New hairdo: A Bills fan went into District Barbershop on Seneca Street and walked out with the Josh Allen version of the Bills logo shaved into the side of his head. Read more
ICYMI: In case you missed it yesterday, here's how Stefon Diggs changed the landscape of Maryland high school football. Read more
Sabres: Wraparound: Sabres lose season opener to Washington, 6-4. Read more
Mike Harrington: A weird backdrop was fitting for slipshod Sabres opener. Read more
Sabres taking precautions to protect goalies from worst-case scenario outbreak. Read more
Colleges: Bonnies prepare for start of challenging stretch in Atlantic 10 schedule. Read more
University at Buffalo 82, Bowling Green 74. Read more
