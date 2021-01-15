[BN] Blitz: Mounting pressure no concern for these Bills

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Josh Allen 'not anywhere near his ceiling yet': There's no way he could go from the Josh Allen of 2018 to the Josh Allen of 2019 to this version and be done. But how close to his ceiling are we seeing? "He’s going to get better and better as he learns more and more about how to manage games and be in situations where he can do X, Y or Z," said Bill Polian, the former Bills GM. Here's more from Polian, as told to Jason Wolf. Read more