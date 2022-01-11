[BN] Blitz: Monday observations: Is Leslie Frazier on the move?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 11, 2022
Observations: 'Nothing official yet' in regards to Leslie Frazier interviewing for Bears' coaching job
Sean McDermott has said it time and time again. When the time comes ... and it's probably going to come soon enough ... he'll be happy to see Leslie Frazier or Brian Daboll get a head coaching job.
That the two remain head coaching candidates on a yearly basis now is a testament to the success the Bills have had under McDermott.
It's Frazier who reportedly is getting interest early in the head coach hiring cycle.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Chicago Bears had requested an interview with Frazier after letting coach Matt Nagy go.
Perhaps he was being coy, but Frazier on Monday said he knew "nothing about it."
It's a short week for the Bills, and Frazier had a busy Monday.
"It's almost like you're in a cave working as hard as you can to get up to speed on whatever changes you want to make, and with the team that we're facing."
Here are more observations from media availability Monday.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
How naked bootleg play-action passes got Josh Allen back on track: Brian Daboll’s decisions to utilize Allen in bootleg action on the two final drives resulted in huge offensive plays, Jim Kubiak writes. The Bills' quarterback didn't have his best game of the season, but it was more than good enough Sunday. Here's Kubiak's weekly inside look at Allen and the offense. Read more
Secondary's solidarity speaks volumes: Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde showed up for the postgame press conference and brought Levi Wallace, Dane Jackson and Taron Johnson with them to share in the spotlight. “I think it just shows the love that we have for each other,” Poyer said. “Like, these are my best friends right here, you know what I'm saying?" Jay Skurski has the story on the secondary. Read more
Extra lineman giving Bills punch: Buffalo used a sixth offensive lineman on 15 plays against the Jets, the most in any game this season. Mark Gaughan has some analysis on the Bills' success using an extra lineman. Read more
Inside the snap counts: The Bills faced just 46 offensive plays by the New York Jets Sunday, the second-fewest amount of plays they faced in a single game during the 2021 regular season. Third-down success was a big reason why. Here are some other takeaways from the snap counts. Read more
Broadcast breakdown: Kevin Harlan's enthusiasm helped Bills fans "party like it's 1995." That enthusiasm is needed, Alan Pergament wrote, "because while the analyst he is paired with, Trent Green, is very sharp technically and provides many good insights, he is pretty dry and doesn’t bring the most energy." Read more
'Fandemonium': The last time the Bills beat the Jets to win an AFC East crown, it was 1988 and Bills fans stormed the field just after Scott Norwood’s 30-yard field goal won the game. Erik Brady takes a look back at "Fandemonium." Read more
Shocker in Miami: The coach firings came quickly Monday morning, but one was quite unexpected: Miami moved on from Brian Flores, even after the Dolphins finished strong and nearly made the playoffs. Read more
What happened? From The Ringer: "Flores overachieved in Miami. But he and owner Stephen Ross reportedly didn’t agree on much – especially on Tua Tagovailoa – and that prompted the team to make the stunning decision to move on from the promising head coach." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
