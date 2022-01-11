[BN] Blitz: Monday observations: Is Leslie Frazier on the move?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 11, 2022

Observations: 'Nothing official yet' in regards to Leslie Frazier interviewing for Bears' coaching job

Sean McDermott has said it time and time again. When the time comes ... and it's probably going to come soon enough ... he'll be happy to see Leslie Frazier or Brian Daboll get a head coaching job.

That the two remain head coaching candidates on a yearly basis now is a testament to the success the Bills have had under McDermott.

It's Frazier who reportedly is getting interest early in the head coach hiring cycle.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Chicago Bears had requested an interview with Frazier after letting coach Matt Nagy go.

Perhaps he was being coy, but Frazier on Monday said he knew "nothing about it."

It's a short week for the Bills, and Frazier had a busy Monday.