[BN] Blitz: Monday observations: Good news and bad news on injuries

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 9, 2021

Observations: Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown nearing returns for Bills

Dawson Knox and Spencer Brown are nearing their returns. Zack Moss and cornerback Taron Johnson are in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

The Bills got good news and bad news on the injury front Monday afternoon.

Additionally, Ed Oliver and Tre’Davious White, each of whom got shaken up during Sunday’s game, should be able to practice Wednesday, a great sign for the Bills.

After a stunning defeat Sunday in Jacksonville, the Bills tried on Monday to move on.

Said offensive coordinator Brian Daboll about Josh Allen: "He's moved on. He's down because he puts so much time in it. We all are. A day after a loss, regardless of how you lose, where you lose, who you lose against, again, there's 17 of these."