[BN] Blitz: Monday observations: Good news and bad news on injuries

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 9, 2021
Observations: Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown nearing returns for Bills
Dawson Knox and Spencer Brown are nearing their returns. Zack Moss and cornerback Taron Johnson are in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
The Bills got good news and bad news on the injury front Monday afternoon.
Additionally, Ed Oliver and Tre’Davious White, each of whom got shaken up during Sunday’s game, should be able to practice Wednesday, a great sign for the Bills.
After a stunning defeat Sunday in Jacksonville, the Bills tried on Monday to move on.
Said offensive coordinator Brian Daboll about Josh Allen: "He's moved on. He's down because he puts so much time in it. We all are. A day after a loss, regardless of how you lose, where you lose, who you lose against, again, there's 17 of these."
Jay Skurski has more in his Monday observations, which includes a nomination for Sean McDermott and a new addition to the practice squad.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Offensive identity is all Allen: Jim Kubiak says the Bills have a problem. "They cannot run the football with their running backs. This issue cascades into having to rely too heavily on Allen to make all the plays." What went wrong on offense Sunday? Kubiak's weekly breakdown of the offense, with video, tells the story. Read more
Kubiak also got himself a new job. He was named head coach of the new Division III football program at Hilbert College, the school announced Monday. Read more
What we learned from the snap counts: Zack Moss went down and the Bills relied on Devin Singletary. Jordan Poyer and Cole Beasley played their usual amount. Here are some takeaways from the snap counts, as well as thee quote of the game and the game ball. Read more
Position grades: The defense, which didn't surrender a touchdown, scored well after Mark Gaughan's rewatch. Others had their worst game of the season. Read more
RB production has disappeared: Devin Singletary and Zack Moss have combined for 182 yards on 54 carries, an average of just 3.37 yards per rush. What's going wrong? Read more
A closer look at blocking, blitzing issues: Sunday's game was decided in the trenches, and the Bills got torched. Mark Gaughan looked closer and analyzed what went wrong. Read more
Broadcast breakdown: It was this bad for the Bills. "James Lofton was the best Buffalo Bill in Jacksonville Sunday," Alan Pergament wrote in his weekly breakdown of the television broadcast. "That’s not a sentence I ever thought I’d write about the Hall of Fame receiver whose weird efforts to be entertaining as an NFL game analyst often have me shaking my head." Read more
Patriots set for a playoff push: They were 1-3 just a few weeks ago. Now, the New England Patriots find themselves in a division race with the Bills. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Sabres show more fight on the road, still drop fifth straight game Read more
Sabres notebook: Morning skates a game-by-game decision for Don Granato Read more
Eichel ready for surgery, recovery expected to take three months Read more
Colleges: Building the Bonnies: St. Bonaventure men's basketball is poised for more success Read more
UB football game day: Bulls at Miami (Ohio) Read more
High schools: Olean girls volleyball continues magical season by beating Springville Read more
How to get tickets for sectional football title games at Highmark Stadium Read more
Connolly Cup nominees for Week 10 set; Trench Trophy announces banquet plans Read more
