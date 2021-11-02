[BN] Blitz: Monday observations: Feliciano week to week, Knox day to day

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 2, 2021
Observations: Bills guard Jon Feliciano listed as week to week with strained calf
Jon Feliciano suffered a strained calf Sunday and is being classified as week to week. That means he is likely to miss at least the upcoming game at Jacksonville in Week 9.
The Bills will again have to work with what they have. It's not the worst week to be playing a 1-6 team on the road. The Bills would be aided by Spencer Brown's return, but that is no guarantee.
How will the Bills line up if he can't go?
It could be Cody Ford time.
Jay Skurski's observations from Monday lead with more on the offensive line situation and include Brian Daboll's reaction to the Derrick Henry news, the Bills and their nickel package, as well as an update on Dawson Knox.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Position grades: It was a rough day for the offensive line and the running game, but most Bills position groups graded well on Mark Gaughan's rewatch. Read more
More fans turned away: The Erie County Health Department stopped 258 people from entering Highmark Stadium Sunday because the fans failed to show proper documentation to prove their vaccination status. It was the largest amount turned away since the mandate went into place. Read more
Katherine Fitzgerald: Even if he hates Halloween, Josh Allen was treat for viewing folk on Manning Cast: Allen was a guest during the third quarter of the Kansas City-New York Giants game. Kansas City edged out a 20-17 win, but that’s really secondary. The true competition Monday night was between the Bills quarterback and the Hall of Famer for the love of Peyton’s 10-year-old son, Fitzgerald says. Read more
What we learned from the snap counts: An interesting tidbit from the snap counts: Zack Moss nearly doubled Devin Singletary in snaps. Moss played 47 offensive snaps (64%), compared to just 25 (34%) for Singletary. More on what we learned, plus the quote of the game, the game ball and more. Read more
50 and fabulous: Here are Josh Allen’s big accomplishments on the NFL charts through 50 starts. Read more
5 questions to consider: What's Cody Ford's future? Is the interior offensive line good enough? Can Singletary and Moss carry the run game? Brandon Beane should consider those questions and two others ahead of the trade deadline. Read more
Broadcast breakdown: High praise from Alan Pergament: "As far as I’m concerned, CBS play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon can call every Buffalo Bills game." Catalon has worked Bills preseason games for years alongside analyst Steve Tasker. Here's this week's breakdown of the television broadcast. Read more
The Punter That Was Promised: San Diego State’s Matt Araiza is having the greatest punting season in college football history. Seriously, he'd be the NFL's best punter with these stats. Could Araiza change the way we view the punter? As The Ringer's Rodger Sherman explains, there's an argument that he should be a first round pick. Read more
Jaguars have a need for speed: From the AP: "Urban Meyer has one of the NFL’s slowest teams, nothing even remotely close to the speed advantage he enjoyed during tenures at Ohio State and Florida." It's making Jacksonville's offense easy to defend. Read more
Dolphins look ahead: The Bills made the obvious a reality for the Miami Dolphins Sunday. Their season is effectively over. Now they're looking ahead to the trade deadline and 2022. Read more
