[BN] Blitz: Monday observations: Feliciano week to week, Knox day to day

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 2, 2021

Observations: Bills guard Jon Feliciano listed as week to week with strained calf

Jon Feliciano suffered a strained calf Sunday and is being classified as week to week. That means he is likely to miss at least the upcoming game at Jacksonville in Week 9.

The Bills will again have to work with what they have. It's not the worst week to be playing a 1-6 team on the road. The Bills would be aided by Spencer Brown's return, but that is no guarantee.

How will the Bills line up if he can't go?

It could be Cody Ford time.

Jay Skurski's observations from Monday lead with more on the offensive line situation and include Brian Daboll's reaction to the Derrick Henry news, the Bills and their nickel package, as well as an update on Dawson Knox.