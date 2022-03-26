[BN] Blitz: Mock Draft II: Cornerback proves too tough to overlook

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Mock Draft II: Cornerback proves too tough to overlook for Bills at No. 25

Free agency is mostly in the rearview for the Bills, and the moves they made left them in a similar situation to the one they were in before free agency: needing some help at cornerback.

The NFL draft is fewer than five weeks away.

It's mock draft season, and the Bills actually do some mock drafting themselves, but for different purposes than others. Theirs provide a consensus of sorts of which prospects are considered likely to be taken in the first round.

This specific draft class is considered to be pretty wide open, with various possibilities existing in the top 5 to 10 picks, if not earlier.

Buffalo remains in need of cornerback help. The Bills last took a cornerback in the first round in 2017, when they selected Tre'Davious White out of LSU.