[BN] Blitz: Mock Draft I: Bills take advantage of rare opportunity

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 8, 2022
Mock Draft I: Bills take advantage of rare opportunity to add potential game-breaking threat
So, the NFL's scouting combine is behind us, and now it's really time for mock drafts – armed with more information – to pick up in earnest.
However, free agency begins next week, and teams may have different needs by the time the draft rolls around.
Still, there's no time like the present for The Buffalo News to debut Vol. 1 of its NFL mock draft.
It's not a very exciting year for quarterback prospects, and there are a lot of different ways the first round could shake out. As for the Buffalo Bills, cornerback and defensive line seem to be positions of need.
But Jay Skurski has the Bills taking "a rare opportunity ... to add a special talent to their offense."
Here's why Skurski says the Bills should take Alabama's Jameson Williams with their first pick.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
If not Williams, could it be one of these guys? Georgia's talented linebackers shined out in Indy, and there are other talented players at that position in the draft. Read more
Ridley suspended: From the AP: "For endangering the integrity of the sport by betting on games, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended by the NFL for at least the next season." Read more
Pressure up on Stephen Ross?: Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio says "the situation places even greater pressure on the NFL to properly handle the still-lingering controversy regarding the allegation made by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100,000 for each loss in 2019." Read more
Stadium finances: In case you missed it, Jason Wolf and Tim O'Shei have the latest on new stadium finances, including details on how much money the Pegulas and the NFL could fork up. Read more
The future of defenses and the green dot: From The Ringer: "Recently a few teams have shifted the responsibility of on-field headset communication from linebackers to defensive backs — a shift in thinking that could be just as impactful as putting headsets into helmets in the first place." Read more
Woody Johnson interested in Chelsea: From ESPN: "Jets owner Robert "Woody" Johnson is readying a bid for Chelsea in the English Premier League, according to sources close to the situation." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Buffalo Sabres: Observations: Sabres fall apart, allow 4 goals in second period of 6-1 loss Read more
Sabres facing roster crunch with Zemgus Girgensons, Colin Miller close Read more
Photos: Buffalo Sabres fall to Florida Panthers 6-1 View photos
Sam Reinhart back in Buffalo for first time since July trade to Florida Read more
Colleges: Niagara's Angel Parker, Marcus Hammond earn first-team All-MAAC basketball honors Read more
High schools: Falconer's Devin Austin wins state title in long jump, despite calf injury Read more
Allegany-Limestone vs. Olean, Amherst vs. Niagara-Wheatfield headline Class B, Class A title games Read more
Championship weekend: Your guide to two packed days of WNY high school sports Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.