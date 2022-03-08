[BN] Blitz: Mock Draft I: Bills take advantage of rare opportunity

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 8, 2022

Mock Draft I: Bills take advantage of rare opportunity to add potential game-breaking threat

So, the NFL's scouting combine is behind us, and now it's really time for mock drafts – armed with more information – to pick up in earnest.

However, free agency begins next week, and teams may have different needs by the time the draft rolls around.

Still, there's no time like the present for The Buffalo News to debut Vol. 1 of its NFL mock draft.

It's not a very exciting year for quarterback prospects, and there are a lot of different ways the first round could shake out. As for the Buffalo Bills, cornerback and defensive line seem to be positions of need.

But Jay Skurski has the Bills taking "a rare opportunity ... to add a special talent to their offense."