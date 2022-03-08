 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: Mock Draft I: Bills take advantage of rare opportunity
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: Mock Draft I: Bills take advantage of rare opportunity

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 8, 2022

CFP Championship Football

Alabama's Jameson Williams is stopped during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia on Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Mock Draft I: Bills take advantage of rare opportunity to add potential game-breaking threat

So, the NFL's scouting combine is behind us, and now it's really time for mock drafts – armed with more information – to pick up in earnest.

However, free agency begins next week, and teams may have different needs by the time the draft rolls around.

Still, there's no time like the present for The Buffalo News to debut Vol. 1 of its NFL mock draft.

It's not a very exciting year for quarterback prospects, and there are a lot of different ways the first round could shake out. As for the Buffalo Bills, cornerback and defensive line seem to be positions of need.

But Jay Skurski has the Bills taking "a rare opportunity ... to add a special talent to their offense."

Here's why Skurski says the Bills should take Alabama's Jameson Williams with their first pick.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

If not Williams, could it be one of these guys? Georgia's talented linebackers shined out in Indy, and there are other talented players at that position in the draft. Read more

Ridley suspended: From the AP: "For endangering the integrity of the sport by betting on games, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended by the NFL for at least the next season." Read more

Pressure up on Stephen Ross?: Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio says "the situation places even greater pressure on the NFL to properly handle the still-lingering controversy regarding the allegation made by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100,000 for each loss in 2019." Read more

Stadium finances: In case you missed it, Jason Wolf and Tim O'Shei have the latest on new stadium finances, including details on how much money the Pegulas and the NFL could fork up. Read more

The future of defenses and the green dot: From The Ringer: "Recently a few teams have shifted the responsibility of on-field headset communication from linebackers to defensive backs — a shift in thinking that could be just as impactful as putting headsets into helmets in the first place." Read more

Woody Johnson interested in Chelsea: From ESPN: "Jets owner Robert "Woody" Johnson is readying a bid for Chelsea in the English Premier League, according to sources close to the situation." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: Observations: Sabres fall apart, allow 4 goals in second period of 6-1 loss Read more

Sabres facing roster crunch with Zemgus Girgensons, Colin Miller close Read more

Photos: Buffalo Sabres fall to Florida Panthers 6-1 View photos

Sam Reinhart back in Buffalo for first time since July trade to Florida Read more

Colleges: Niagara's Angel Parker, Marcus Hammond earn first-team All-MAAC basketball honors Read more

High schools: Falconer's Devin Austin wins state title in long jump, despite calf injury Read more

Allegany-Limestone vs. Olean, Amherst vs. Niagara-Wheatfield headline Class B, Class A title games Read more

Championship weekend: Your guide to two packed days of WNY high school sports Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News