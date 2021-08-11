[BN] Blitz: Mix of experience benefiting tight-knit QB room

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 11, 2021
Mix of experience benefiting Bills' tight-knit quarterback room
What makes up the perfect quarterback room?
The ingredients might be right here in Buffalo.
You've got the bona fide (and now mega-paid) star in Josh Allen. A backup, Mitchell Trubisky, is looking to learn from another quarterback and offensive coordinator to take the next step. Then there's Jake Fromm, the second-year player hungry to keep his first NFL job for another year.
Davis Webb, of course, is that guy who has been around for a little bit that has the ability to help out not only the other quarterbacks but some of the younger and less-experienced guys who may end up on the practice squad.
That mixture of experience has benefited the Bills' tight-knit quarterback room.
“We're all pushing each other," Webb said. "And we're all in the business of trying to make ourselves the best core we can be and help one another out.”
Katherine Fitzgerald has the story on the quarterbacks.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Observations: With their first preseason game later this week, the Bills had their longest practice of training camp Tuesday. And they spent a good chunk of it dialed in on their running game. Devin Singletary and Matt Breida got a lot of work after Zack Moss left with a hamstring injury. Elsewhere on the injury front, Stefon Diggs missed his second consecutive practice. Josh Allen, meanwhile, had a tough day. Jay Skurski has more in his observations from Tuesday. Read more
New sideline reporter: From Alan Pergament: "Andrew Catalon and Steve Tasker have a new teammate for the three Buffalo Bills preseason games carried on WIVB-TV starting with Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Detroit. Cynthia Frelund, best known as an analytics expert for the NFL Network, will be the sideline reporter." Read more
Tom Flores gets his due: Football writer Sam Farmer wrote about Tom Flores being inducted to the Hall of Fame: "It required more than two silver trophies for Tom Flores to get a gold jacket. It took a (pirate) shipload of patience too... Just wait, baby." Here's more on the former Bills quarterback, the NFL's first Hispanic coach and Super Bowl winner. Read more
Permanent home? In case you missed it, Justin Zimmer is hoping he's finally found his permanent NFL home with the Bills. Read more
Efe Obada wants more: The defensive end doesn't want to be defined by his journey. He wants to be remembered for his work on the field. Will he get a big chance to do that here? Read more
Pump the brakes on Zach Wilson? From the AP: Jets coach Robert Saleh warned things are “going to get worse before it gets better” for the first-round pick and any other rookie quarterback starting out. But he also is impressed by how Wilson has handled things. Read more
No taunting: Taunting penalties will have bigger repercussions in the NFL going forward, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres goalie Craig Anderson could be an ideal mentor for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Read more
Bisons: Mike Harrington: Bisons, fans feel right at home in return to Sahlen Field Read more
Bisons notebook: A stellar opener at the plate and on the mound Read more
Mike Harrington: The long road finally arrives at home for the Bisons Read more
Basketball: All-WNY guard Jamyier Patton from Timon to reclassify, transfer to prep school Read more
Amari DeBerry grateful for another opportunity to represent U.S. in FIBA World Cup Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.