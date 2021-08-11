[BN] Blitz: Mix of experience benefiting tight-knit QB room

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 11, 2021

Mix of experience benefiting Bills' tight-knit quarterback room

What makes up the perfect quarterback room?

The ingredients might be right here in Buffalo.

You've got the bona fide (and now mega-paid) star in Josh Allen. A backup, Mitchell Trubisky, is looking to learn from another quarterback and offensive coordinator to take the next step. Then there's Jake Fromm, the second-year player hungry to keep his first NFL job for another year.

Davis Webb, of course, is that guy who has been around for a little bit that has the ability to help out not only the other quarterbacks but some of the younger and less-experienced guys who may end up on the practice squad.

That mixture of experience has benefited the Bills' tight-knit quarterback room.

“We're all pushing each other," Webb said. "And we're all in the business of trying to make ourselves the best core we can be and help one another out.”