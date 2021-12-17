[BN] Blitz: Mitch Morse will be busy at the line of scrimmage Sunday

BY JEFF NEIBURG

PlayAction: Bills' center has a lot to talk about when he gets to line of scrimmage

Mitch Morse will have a lot on his plate Sunday afternoon when the Bills host visiting Carolina.

The Panthers have two of the fastest edge rushers in the NFL in Haason Reddick and Brian Burns and rank fourth in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt. Mark Gaughan's latest video breakdown showed how the Panthers “spin the dial” to create confusion on the offensive line.

That means Morse's role is even more critical Sunday. But what does a center communicate when he gets to the line of scrimmage?

Gaughan talked with Morse and former Bills center Eric Wood to get some insight.