[BN] Blitz: Mitch Morse will be busy at the line of scrimmage Sunday

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 17, 2021
PlayAction: Bills' center has a lot to talk about when he gets to line of scrimmage
Mitch Morse will have a lot on his plate Sunday afternoon when the Bills host visiting Carolina.
The Panthers have two of the fastest edge rushers in the NFL in Haason Reddick and Brian Burns and rank fourth in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt. Mark Gaughan's latest video breakdown showed how the Panthers “spin the dial” to create confusion on the offensive line.
That means Morse's role is even more critical Sunday. But what does a center communicate when he gets to the line of scrimmage?
Gaughan talked with Morse and former Bills center Eric Wood to get some insight.
“What’s being said is dependent on the play, the situation you’re in," Morse said. "One of the old sayings is, ‘No secrets need to be kept on the field.’ You’d rather the guy across from you know what you’re doing and all five of your guys knowing than have four of your guys know and one of your guys not knowing."
