[BN] Blitz: Mission 'Two Wins In Five Days' in Detroit gets off to positive, needed start

Nov. 21, 2022

Mission 'Two Wins In Five Days' in Detroit gets off to positive, needed start

In the Buffalo Bills' temporary new "home" of Detroit, inside Ford Field on Sunday, Josh Allen looked a little off. Thankfully, his running backs were there when he needed them most.

Devin Singletary and James Cook provided much-needed sparks to an offense that needed a boost. They each rushed for 86 yards, with Singletary finding the end zone, and the Bills came away with a 31-23 victory to give themselves the first of what they hope is two wins in five days in Detroit.

"They found holes, and our offensive line blocked their tails off," Allen said. "So, again, that's going to help us out going forward, and we can continue to utilize our run game, and it'll be successful for us.”

Jay Skurski's observations from the eight-point win led with the running game and have plenty of other news and notes from Ford Field.

"Don’t exhale, Bills. And don’t relax, Bills fans," Ryan O'Halloran wrote after the win.

"On Wednesday afternoon, it’s back on the bus, back to the airport, back on the plane, back in the air to Detroit, back to the same hotel and back to Ford Field, this time to face a suddenly surging Lions team (three consecutive wins) on Thanksgiving Day."

One game down. One more to go. And the Bills, O'Halloran wrote, need the next one as much as the first one.

Sunday doesn't happen without good neighbors: Paul “Squirrel” Winter, who currently runs a construction business with his sons, helped Josh Allen get out of his house. From Katherine Fitzgerald: "When the story is told of the Bills’ 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Detroit, it will not be complete without Squirrel Winter, without Marc Braun, without Mr. Dave and without dozens of others." Read more

Three questions: Are the Bills back on track? Did moving the game to Detroit help or hurt the Bills? Who were three unsung heroes for the Bills? Mark Gaughan has some thoughts. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: Preparation and execution led to some key running plays for the Bills, including Devin Singletary's touchdown run. Here's a look inside some of the biggest plays from Sunday's win. Read more

Report card: It was a turnaround effort in some facets of Sunday's game. Others? Not so much. Here's Jay Skurski's postgame report card. Read more

Photos: It was an interesting day in Detroit. Here's a photo gallery from a unique pregame at Ford Field. View photos

The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns played in front of more than 50,000 fans in Detroit. Here's a gallery from the game action. View photos

Patriots top Jets in dramatic fashion: From the Associated Press: "The NFL went 10 weeks and hundreds of kicks without a player returning a punt for a touchdown. Marcus Jones made the first of the season one to remember." Read more

