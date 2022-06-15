[BN] Blitz: Minicamp Observations: Gabe Davis looks at home as Bills' No. 2 WR

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 15, 2022

Minicamp Observations: Gabe Davis looks at home as Bills' No. 2 WR

Gabriel Davis made it pretty clear in the playoff loss in Kansas City that he's ready to take on a bigger role in Buffalo's offense.

During a minicamp workout Tuesday, the wide receiver picked in the fourth round in 2020 looked the part. Josh Allen connected with him for three sideline completions during the practice.

"It has been obvious all spring Allen has faith in Davis," Mark Gaughan wrote.

“The dude just works,” Allen said last week. “He just works hard. He's a great dude. Selfless. He'll run the for the love of the game, routes where he knows he's not getting the ball but he's attracting a safety and allowing someone else to get open ... the dude just continues to make some plays and love the guy to death.”

Davis is not expected to have a challenger in training camp. The No. 2 job is his.

Here are Gaughan's other observations from minicamp.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Hyde, Poyer back together on first day of Bills' minicamp: All-Pro safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, neither of whom were present for the voluntary portion of the team’s spring practices, returned for the start of a mandatory, three-day minicamp. Poyer is seeking an extension with the Bills. "That’s a guy that I feel like you can't replace, so to have him back is a big part of the puzzle that we have on defense," Hyde said. Read more

Kim Pegula receiving treatment for unspecified 'health issues': Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is undergoing medical treatment for "unexpected health issues" that began last week, according to a statement released Tuesday morning by the Pegula family. Read more

Bruce Smith takes exception to Hall of Fame campaign for Tony Boselli: “A large part of the campaign to promote Tony Boselli into the Hall of Fame seems to hyper focus on a single successful performance he had against me in a 1996 playoff game. On the one hand, I’m quite flattered to be considered the gold standard by which another player’s game can be measured to determine his qualification into the HOF. But on a more serious level..." Read more

Matthew Berry gushes over Gabe Davis: The ESPN fantasy football expert is a big fan of the Buffalo receiver. Watch here

Golden Tate switches to baseball: Tate signed with the Washington-based Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League on Tuesday. "My first love was baseball, so I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league." Read more

Minicamp storylines: Pro Football Focus has storylines to watch from around the NFL as minicamps continue. Read more

Next phase of NFL scheme wars is upon us: From The Ringer: "Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and their disciples dominated the playoffs. Now the stakes of their schematic influence have changed. Their coaching pipeline has split into different factions – and who succeeds will dictate the future of the league." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington, Lance Lysowski predict Stanley Cup final Read more

Mike Harrington: A dead end with the Sabres turned into Stanley Cup quests for Zach Bogosian Read more

Stanley Cup Notebook: Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz wears the number, idolizes the game of Dominik Hasek Read more

High schools: First annual Gerry Gentner Senior All-Star Game occurs at Depew, tribute to his career Read more

Today in sports history: June 15

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.