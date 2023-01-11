[BN] Blitz: Mike McDaniel leans on 'walks of life' experiences to lead Dolphins

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 11, 2023

Ryan O'Halloran: Mike McDaniel leans on 'walks of life' experiences to lead Dolphins

Before Ryan O'Halloran joined The News, he worked at The Denver Post.

Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins coach, is a native of Aurora, Colo.

Last March, shortly after the Dolphins hired McDaniel to be the head coach, O'Halloran sat down with him at the league meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.

As you gear up for a Bills-Dolphins playoff game this weekend, it's a good time to get to know the quirky Miami coach who "didn’t start on a base. He was in the on-deck circle, eager and hopeful."

How did McDaniel become the coach and person he is today, and why does he call his mother, Donna, “pretty much the foundation of my entire human existence?"

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Regular season position grades: Seven of the Bills' eight position groups improved over last season, according to Mark Gaughan's weekly position-by-position grading system. The highest-graded group was the linebackers. Here's a review of the position grades for the regular season. Read more

Hamlin 'in good spirits,' undergoing tests: Damar Hamlin is going through a series of tests and evaluations at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, where he remains hospitalized and is "in good spirits," Kaleida Health said Tuesday. Read more

Smith contract pushes up Edmunds market: Speaking of good linebacker play, Tremaine Edmunds is due for a new deal, and his price just went up. Roquan Smith got a deal with Baltimore worth $100 million over five years with $45 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network. Read more

Season-high rating: From Alan Pergament: "It was almost a certainly that the emotional Bills-Patriots game Sunday was going to be must-see TV since it was the first one celebrating safety Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery after his cardiac arrest six days earlier." The ratings confirm. Read more

Position grades: You've seen the end-of-year grades above, but here's what the Week 18 win over New England looked like. Read more

How teams voted on AFC playoff proposal: The Bills were among four teams that abstained from voting on the revised AFC playoff proposals that passed by one vote last week. Read more

Allen goes deep: In case you missed it yesterday, Mark Gaughan wrote about another successful year for Josh Allen throwing the ball deep. Read more

These stats will define Wild Card Weekend: From The New York Times: "Tom Brady’s comebacks and Dak Prescott’s interceptions are just some of the statistical trends that could affect the results of first-round playoff games." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: The Sabres were better, but that's not good enough anymore Read more

Observations: Eric Comrie thrust into action with UPL sick, Sabres fall to Kraken Read more

High schools: Aliviya Russell's clutch free throws lead O'Hara to 48-41 win over Lancaster Read more

Clarence girls soccer coach Matt Andrews decides not to return to program to focus on family Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 11

