[BN] Blitz: McDermott walks tightrope with lack of explanation

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 26, 2022

Analysis: Sean McDermott walks tightrope with lack of explanation for now-infamous '13 seconds'

Sean McDermott is like you. He's watched the last 13 seconds of Sunday's gut-punching loss with his eyes, felt in his his stomach, and replayed it over and over again in his head.

But unlike you, McDermott is the coach of an NFL team, paid millions of dollars to make football decisions and win football games.

Two days after one of the most painful losses in franchise history, McDermott seemed no closer to providing any meaningful thoughts or opinions on what went wrong and how the meltdown could have been avoided.

In an end-of-season news conference that lasted about 40 minutes Tuesday, McDermott didn’t have a lot to offer by way of an explanation.

His answer was the same as it was Sunday in Kansas City: "I wish our execution was different."

McDermott, Jay Skurski wrote, is walking a tightrope.