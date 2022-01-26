[BN] Blitz: McDermott walks tightrope with lack of explanation

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 26, 2022
Analysis: Sean McDermott walks tightrope with lack of explanation for now-infamous '13 seconds'
Sean McDermott is like you. He's watched the last 13 seconds of Sunday's gut-punching loss with his eyes, felt in his his stomach, and replayed it over and over again in his head.
But unlike you, McDermott is the coach of an NFL team, paid millions of dollars to make football decisions and win football games.
Two days after one of the most painful losses in franchise history, McDermott seemed no closer to providing any meaningful thoughts or opinions on what went wrong and how the meltdown could have been avoided.
In an end-of-season news conference that lasted about 40 minutes Tuesday, McDermott didn’t have a lot to offer by way of an explanation.
His answer was the same as it was Sunday in Kansas City: "I wish our execution was different."
McDermott, Jay Skurski wrote, is walking a tightrope.
"While it shows good leadership to not throw anyone under the bus, it doesn’t sit well with most fans that he’s basically providing a nonanswer to valid questions about the sequence of events that led to the end of a season that had such promise," Skurski wrote.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Allen will be 'in the loop' for potential Daboll replacement: The possibility of Brian Daboll no longer being with the Bills seems more real this time than it did last season. Will the quarterback have any say? "He will be in the loop and he will be communicated with," Sean McDermott said of Josh Allen. Read more
Chiefs fans pull a Bills move: Kansas City football fans took a page out of the Bills Mafia playbook. More than 6,000 Chiefs fans have combined to donate more than $80,000 to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, many of the contributions coming in $13 increments. Read more
White on schedule: “He’s in the building working his tail off with our training staff," Sean McDermott said of Tre'Davious White, who he said is "on schedule" to return from his ACL injury. Read more
Position grades: What did Mark Gaughan learn when he rewatched the game? The versatility of Buffalo's offense was on display Sunday, but their run defense and special teams left more to be desired. Here’s a position-by-position review of the divisional playoff game. Read more
Payton steps down: From the Associated Press: "Sean Payton, whose 16-year tenure with the club included its only Super Bowl championship and also a one-season suspension stemming from the NFL’s bounty investigation, is leaving coaching — for now." Read more
Record ratings: The four NFL divisional round playoff games had the highest average viewers on record with 38.2 million tuning in on television and digital platforms. Read more
Bills-Chiefs was the most-watched television program since the Super Bowl. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Aaron Dell on hot seat for hit as Sabres are drubbed by Sens Read more
Sabres get development bonus as Canada tabs Owen Power, Devon Levi for Olympics Read more
Colleges: Davonte Gaines finds new opportunity, new energy at George Mason Read more
Coaches unite against cancer through Suit and Sneakers events Read more
High schools: Hamburg's Clara Strack sets school single-game scoring record with 47 points Read more
Photos: Lancaster defeats Orchard Park 59-29 in girls basketball showdown View photos
