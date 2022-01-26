 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: McDermott walks tightrope with lack of explanation
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: McDermott walks tightrope with lack of explanation

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 26, 2022

Bills KC playoffs fourth (copy)

Bills coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier have been questioned for their strategy at the end of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Analysis: Sean McDermott walks tightrope with lack of explanation for now-infamous '13 seconds'

Sean McDermott is like you. He's watched the last 13 seconds of Sunday's gut-punching loss with his eyes, felt in his his stomach, and replayed it over and over again in his head.

But unlike you, McDermott is the coach of an NFL team, paid millions of dollars to make football decisions and win football games.

Two days after one of the most painful losses in franchise history, McDermott seemed no closer to providing any meaningful thoughts or opinions on what went wrong and how the meltdown could have been avoided.

In an end-of-season news conference that lasted about 40 minutes Tuesday, McDermott didn’t have a lot to offer by way of an explanation.

His answer was the same as it was Sunday in Kansas City: "I wish our execution was different."

McDermott, Jay Skurski wrote, is walking a tightrope.

"While it shows good leadership to not throw anyone under the bus, it doesn’t sit well with most fans that he’s basically providing a nonanswer to valid questions about the sequence of events that led to the end of a season that had such promise," Skurski wrote.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Allen will be 'in the loop' for potential Daboll replacement: The possibility of Brian Daboll no longer being with the Bills seems more real this time than it did last season. Will the quarterback have any say? "He will be in the loop and he will be communicated with," Sean McDermott said of Josh Allen. Read more

Chiefs fans pull a Bills move: Kansas City football fans took a page out of the Bills Mafia playbook. More than 6,000 Chiefs fans have combined to donate more than $80,000 to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, many of the contributions coming in $13 increments. Read more

White on schedule: “He’s in the building working his tail off with our training staff," Sean McDermott said of Tre'Davious White, who he said is "on schedule" to return from his ACL injury. Read more

Position grades: What did Mark Gaughan learn when he rewatched the game? The versatility of Buffalo's offense was on display Sunday, but their run defense and special teams left more to be desired. Here’s a position-by-position review of the divisional playoff game. Read more

Payton steps down: From the Associated Press: "Sean Payton, whose 16-year tenure with the club included its only Super Bowl championship and also a one-season suspension stemming from the NFL’s bounty investigation, is leaving coaching — for now." Read more

Record ratings: The four NFL divisional round playoff games had the highest average viewers on record with 38.2 million tuning in on television and digital platforms. Read more

Bills-Chiefs was the most-watched television program since the Super Bowl. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Aaron Dell on hot seat for hit as Sabres are drubbed by Sens Read more

Sabres get development bonus as Canada tabs Owen Power, Devon Levi for Olympics Read more

Colleges: Davonte Gaines finds new opportunity, new energy at George Mason Read more

Coaches unite against cancer through Suit and Sneakers events Read more

High schools: Hamburg's Clara Strack sets school single-game scoring record with 47 points Read more

Photos: Lancaster defeats Orchard Park 59-29 in girls basketball showdown View photos

Today in sports history: Jan. 26

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News