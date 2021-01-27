[BN] Blitz: McDermott shows he has grown as coach

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Vic Carucci: McDermott’s response to second-guessing shows he has grown as coach

In the end it probably would not have mattered. The 14-point margin didn't accurately describe the beating the Bills took, and the field goals Sean McDermott chose to kick rather than go for a first down or touchdown would not have flipped the end result.

But the Bills' fourth-year head coach showed some growth Tuesday when talking about his decisions during his end-of-season news conference.

Those decisions, McDermott said, are still decisions he's thinking about just a few days later.

Rather than being defiant, defensive or dismissive when asked about the plays, McDermott was rather open.

“That’s another piece of us growing as a team," he said.