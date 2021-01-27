[BN] Blitz: McDermott shows he has grown as coach

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 27, 2021
Vic Carucci: McDermott’s response to second-guessing shows he has grown as coach
In the end it probably would not have mattered. The 14-point margin didn't accurately describe the beating the Bills took, and the field goals Sean McDermott chose to kick rather than go for a first down or touchdown would not have flipped the end result.
But the Bills' fourth-year head coach showed some growth Tuesday when talking about his decisions during his end-of-season news conference.
Those decisions, McDermott said, are still decisions he's thinking about just a few days later.
Rather than being defiant, defensive or dismissive when asked about the plays, McDermott was rather open.
“That’s another piece of us growing as a team," he said.
As Vic Carucci writes in his latest column ... that's the "growth mindset" McDermott always talks about.
5 takeaways from McDermott's presser: Leslie Frazier might be on his way out. Ken Dorsey, too. The Bills' coaching staff could look much different next season. Jay Skurski's five takeaways from Sean McDermott's end-of-season news conference has more on that as well as injury updates, a virtual spring and more. Read more
Diggs weighs in: By now you've probably seen the picture of Stefon Diggs watching the Chiefs celebrate on the field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday. He didn't speak to the media but he did make a social media post. And Sean McDermott talked about going back on the field to get Diggs and Josh Norman. Read more
Will the Bills go running back first in the draft?: Yes, it's time to start thinking about the NFL draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper released his initial mock draft and has the Bills bolstering their running game by taking the first running back in the draft. Read more
Bills sign 13: The team signed 13 players from its practice squad to reserve/future contracts. Who did they sign and what does it mean? Read more
Harrison Phillips a finalist: Harrison Phillips has been named one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association Alan Page Community Award, the highest honor the players union can bestow on a player. Read more
ICYMI: The Bills have a new gold standard to chase, and chasing it down may be just as difficult as the last one. Read more
Packers have regrets, too: "Late Sunday afternoon, from the 8 yard line, will leave Rodgers and LaFleur wondering 'what-if' for as long as another Super Bowl remains elusive – which could be forever." Read more
Sabres: Wraparound: Eichel finally enters goal column as Sabres defeat Rangers 3-2. Read more
Mike Harrington: Breaking the 'egg' takes the piano off Jack Eichel's back. Read more
Gallery: Buffalo Sabres defeat the New York Rangers 3-2. View photos
Basketball: UB men's basketball game vs. Central Michigan postponed. Read more
The final hours of Kobe Bryant's life: An oral history. Read more
Beauts: Rookie goalie is upbeat despite 0-2 start for Beauts. Read more
