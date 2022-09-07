[BN] Blitz: Matthew Stafford poses big test for Bills' 4-man pass rush

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 7, 2022

PlayAction: Matthew Stafford poses big test for Bills' 4-man pass rush

The revamped Buffalo Bills pass rush will be put to the test immediately when the 2022 NFL season kicks off tomorrow night in Los Angeles.

It would be a good time for new pass rusher Von Miller to make his presence felt right away, and against his old team.

The Bills under Leslie Frazier don't like to blitz, and it's a good thing they don't, because Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford picks apart blitzes. His 131.4 passer rating against pass rushes of five or more was tops in the league last season.

One factor might be tilting the advantage to the Bills: The Rams' offensive line might not be as strong.

In Mark Gaughan's first PlayAction column of the season, here's an in-depth analysis ahead of Week 1.

PlayAction podcast: Welcome to the PlayAction pod. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan will offer concise analysis throughout the most anticipated Bills season in a generation. Episode one is a look at what impact Von Miller has on his Buffalo Bills teammates, plus thoughts on how the team can use him in tandem with Ed Oliver in pass-rushing situations. Listen now

No starter named at CB between rookies: Could sixth-round pick Christian Benford beat out first rounder Kaiir Elam and start opposite cornerback Dane Jackson? It's possible. Read more

Will Bills stadium deal open the door for KeyBank upgrade? What happens next at the other major professional sporting venue in Western New York? KeyBank Center opened in 1996 and is in need of a facelift. Michael Petro takes a deep dive into what changes could be on the horizon. Read more

Collinsworth sees Bills-Rams as the 'perfect' opener: “I hoped this was the opener before it was announced,” NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth said in a telephone interview with Alan Pergament. “I thought it was the best game. They had asked me my opinion of various things and … anytime you have sort of the Super Bowl champ going against the Super Bowl favorite, that makes for pretty good intrigue." Collinsworth touched on a lot of subjects in a wide-ranging interview. Read more

OBJ jokes about joining winner of Bills-Rams opener: The Los Angeles Rams have kept a locker available for Odell Beckham Jr. in their locker room, just in case he wants to sign with them after his recovery from knee surgery. Von Miller, meanwhile, has been campaigning for the Buffalo Bills to sign the receiver. Read more

Top scorers? The Buffalo Bills are projected to score fewer points than they did last season, but they are the heavy betting favorite to lead the league in points. Read more

AFL champion Bills are rooting for these Bills: The Buffalo Bills of old think the Buffalo Bills of now are good enough to win it all. "I say that every year, but this time, I mean it,” Butch Byrd said. Read more

Ken Dorsey steps into play-calling hot seat: In case you missed it yesterday, Mark Gaughan wrote about offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's reality, stepping into the giant shoes of Brian Daboll and having no time to ease into the new role. Read more

No AC: SoFi Stadium, the $5 billion home of the Los Angeles Rams, doesn't have air conditioning. Temperatures are expected to get into the 90s Thursday. Read more

Week of Revenge: From The New York Times: "Three Week 1 matchups – Joe Flacco’s hosting Baltimore, Baker Mayfield vs. Cleveland, and Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle – are billed as revenge games. But in football comeuppance is rare." Read more

Buffalo Sabres: Opener will mark first of Sabres' 15 'Theme Nights' in KeyBank Center Read more

Renovations made at NHL arenas built in early- to late-1990s Read more

UB football: UB has a baseline to work with as it prepares to face FCS-ranked Holy Cross Read more

Baseball: After game is rained out, Bisons unveil '23 schedule with home opener on April 4 Read more

