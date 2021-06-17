[BN] Blitz: Matt Milano says Bills' defense is 'ahead of the game'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 17, 2021

With every key starter returning, Matt Milano says Bills' defense is 'ahead of the game'

The Bills getting stronger on the defensive line should be a benefit for nearly every player on defense.

For Matt Milano, the return of Star Lotulelei should free him up to make some big plays for the Bills, who are hoping their defense has a bounce-back 2021 season.

It was somewhat of a surprise to see Milano, a linebacker, return when he signed a four-year contract extension that could pay him nearly $50 million.

Buffalo's defense took a step back in 2020 after a strong 2019. It's probably not a coincidence that the slide came as Milano played in just 10 games thanks to a partially torn pectoral muscle.

But with the return of every key starter on defense, the Bills are "ahead of the game," Milano said.