 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: Matt Milano says Bills' defense is 'ahead of the game'
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: Matt Milano says Bills' defense is 'ahead of the game'

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 17, 2021

Buffalo Bills Milano Edmunds (copy) (copy)

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) is entering his fifth NFL season, four of which have been spent wit Tremaine Edmunds (49) by his side.

With every key starter returning, Matt Milano says Bills' defense is 'ahead of the game'

The Bills getting stronger on the defensive line should be a benefit for nearly every player on defense.

For Matt Milano, the return of Star Lotulelei should free him up to make some big plays for the Bills, who are hoping their defense has a bounce-back 2021 season. 

It was somewhat of a surprise to see Milano, a linebacker, return when he signed a four-year contract extension that could pay him nearly $50 million.

Buffalo's defense took a step back in 2020 after a strong 2019. It's probably not a coincidence that the slide came as Milano played in just 10 games thanks to a partially torn pectoral muscle.

But with the return of every key starter on defense, the Bills are "ahead of the game," Milano said.

"We’re rolling," he said.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Day 2 observations: Tremaine Edmunds arguably made the defensive play of the day. Sean McDermott called off the final day of minicamp. Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham got a lot of run in 11-on-11 work. Isaiah McKenzie and Gabriel Davis looked good. Mitchell Trubisky cooled off. Mark Gaughan has more on those topics with his Day 2 observations. Read more

Photos: The Bills held practice inside Highmark Stadium Wednesday. Heree's a photo gallery from James P. McCoy. View photos

Fill it up: The Bills have permission to fill up all the seats when they hit the field this season at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Read more

Bills are hungry, Allen says: “We’re still a very, very hungry team,” Josh Allen said, “and I think that the loss that we had – obviously we return a lot of guys – the loss that we had in the AFC championship game is still sitting with us." In case you missed it, Jason Wolf has the story. Read more

Woody Johnson believes in the Jets: It's the owner's job to inspire confidence in his players. Jets owner Woody Johnson did that Wednesday: “I feel it here with this team, I feel something that could be special." Read more

Spirit sponsor: Smirnoff Vodka owner Diageo signed a multiyear deal with the NFL to become the league’s first spirits sponsor. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Sabres goalie prospect Erik Portillo preparing to take over starting job at Michigan Read more

Looking back at the Pegulas' decision to fire 22 Sabres employees one year ago Read more

Blue Jays: Put any spin you want on it: Cole and Chapman come through for Yankees Read more

Blue Jays notebook: Teoscar Hernandez-style bats being used in Vladdy's big season Read more

Colleges: UB gets commitment from junior-college defensive lineman Daymond Williams Read more

St. Bonaventure men's basketball to host Northern Iowa in nonconference play Read more

High schools: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences football star Addison Copeland III verbally commits to Pitt Read more

West Seneca's Brian Bork wins ECIC boys singles tennis title, qualifies for sectionals Read more

Iroquois pitcher Maggie Lenda makes the most of lone varsity season Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News