[BN] Blitz: Matt Milano says Bills' defense is 'ahead of the game'

BY JEFF NEIBURG
June 17, 2021
With every key starter returning, Matt Milano says Bills' defense is 'ahead of the game'
The Bills getting stronger on the defensive line should be a benefit for nearly every player on defense.
For Matt Milano, the return of Star Lotulelei should free him up to make some big plays for the Bills, who are hoping their defense has a bounce-back 2021 season.
It was somewhat of a surprise to see Milano, a linebacker, return when he signed a four-year contract extension that could pay him nearly $50 million.
Buffalo's defense took a step back in 2020 after a strong 2019. It's probably not a coincidence that the slide came as Milano played in just 10 games thanks to a partially torn pectoral muscle.
But with the return of every key starter on defense, the Bills are "ahead of the game," Milano said.
"We’re rolling," he said.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Day 2 observations: Tremaine Edmunds arguably made the defensive play of the day. Sean McDermott called off the final day of minicamp. Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham got a lot of run in 11-on-11 work. Isaiah McKenzie and Gabriel Davis looked good. Mitchell Trubisky cooled off. Mark Gaughan has more on those topics with his Day 2 observations. Read more
Photos: The Bills held practice inside Highmark Stadium Wednesday. Heree's a photo gallery from James P. McCoy. View photos
Fill it up: The Bills have permission to fill up all the seats when they hit the field this season at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Read more
Bills are hungry, Allen says: “We’re still a very, very hungry team,” Josh Allen said, “and I think that the loss that we had – obviously we return a lot of guys – the loss that we had in the AFC championship game is still sitting with us." In case you missed it, Jason Wolf has the story. Read more
Woody Johnson believes in the Jets: It's the owner's job to inspire confidence in his players. Jets owner Woody Johnson did that Wednesday: “I feel it here with this team, I feel something that could be special." Read more
Spirit sponsor: Smirnoff Vodka owner Diageo signed a multiyear deal with the NFL to become the league’s first spirits sponsor. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres goalie prospect Erik Portillo preparing to take over starting job at Michigan Read more
Looking back at the Pegulas' decision to fire 22 Sabres employees one year ago Read more
Blue Jays: Put any spin you want on it: Cole and Chapman come through for Yankees Read more
Blue Jays notebook: Teoscar Hernandez-style bats being used in Vladdy's big season Read more
Colleges: UB gets commitment from junior-college defensive lineman Daymond Williams Read more
St. Bonaventure men's basketball to host Northern Iowa in nonconference play Read more
High schools: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences football star Addison Copeland III verbally commits to Pitt Read more
West Seneca's Brian Bork wins ECIC boys singles tennis title, qualifies for sectionals Read more
Iroquois pitcher Maggie Lenda makes the most of lone varsity season Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.