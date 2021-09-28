 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: Matt Milano is playing like the NFL's best linebacker
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: Matt Milano is playing like the NFL's best linebacker

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 28, 2021

Single sack (copy)

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) is tied for the NFL lead with six tackles for loss this season.

5 takeaways: Matt Milano playing like the NFL's best linebacker

Of the linebackers in the NFL who have played at least 125 snaps so far this season, no one is playing the position better than Matt Milano.

That's according to the analytics experts over at Pro Football Focus, who have graded Milano's play higher than the rest of his counterparts through three games this season.

It's a small sample size, to be sure, but Milano has returned the favor after the Bills awarded him a well-earned four-year contract extension to stay with the team this offseason. He's tied with superstar Von Miller with six tackles for loss.

"He's taking his game to another level from an intensity standpoint,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. 

The Bills fulfilled their media responsibilities Monday, and Jay Skurski's five takeaways leads with Milano and includes details on who Brian Daboll credited for the unlikely field goal to end the first half and Sean McDermott's explanation of the special teams breakdown.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Position grades: There were a lot of good grades to be given out after Mark Gaughan's weekly rewatch of the game. But two position groups deservingly scored lower than the others. Read more

Daryl Williams and Dion Dawkins led the way: Montez Sweat and Chase Young represent one of the best pass rushing duos the NFL has to offer. But Bills tackles Daryl Williams and Dion Dawkins were dominant in the blowout win. It was just the third time in the last 31 games that Washington was held without a sack. Here's a look inside the numbers. Read more

Daboll honors his late grandmother: Buffalo's offense had extra incentive for Sunday. They wanted to win one for their coach. “Look, I'm not going to sugarcoat it, it was special to me,” Brian Daboll said. “You know, I lost a woman that was most important in my life. And those guys are just great people." Read more

What we learned from the snap counts: Zack Moss has gone from healthy inactive to three touchdowns in two games. A.J. Epenesa, meanwhile, had fewer snaps than expected. Here are some takeaways from the snap counts. Read more

Emmanuel Sanders is proving to be an upgrade: “I know how he works and he’s still one of the hardest practice players on our team, even at 34," Cole Beasley said of Sanders. "It’s just fun to watch him and he’s been doing it for a long time. It’s fun to watch a veteran guy go to work and that’s an example of leading for the other guys as well.” Read more

Broadcast breakdown: A rare set of back-to-back games on Fox brought Bills fans another look at a broadcast team they're probably not used to. "(Chris) Myers and analyst Daryl Johnston didn’t have as strong a game as the Bills quarterback," Alan Pergament wrote, "but at least they didn’t distract from Allen's entertaining performance." Here's a breakdown of the broadcast. Read more

Inconsistency is the theme: From the Associated Press: "Three weeks into this season and inconsistency has become the norm, even for some of the league’s top contenders." Read more

Are the Rams the team to beat? They're living up to the hype: From The Ringer: "With an emphatic 34-24 win over the defending Super Bowl champions, Los Angeles cemented itself as a bona fide championship contender – though the players and coaches aren’t ready to say that." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Top pick Owen Power doing his best to downplay the hype at Michigan Read more

Sabres notebook: Preseason opens Tuesday, and what's with Aaron Dell's number? Read more

Photos: Buffalo Sabres take to the ice for another training camp practice View photos

High schools: State's No. 1-ranked Williamsville North boys soccer team knocks off Orchard Park Read more

Ryan Kramp accounts for six touchdowns as Newfane beats Springville Read more

After devastating football injury, teen receives care package from opposing team Read more

Canisius moves to No. 1, Iroquois stays at top in News high school football polls Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News