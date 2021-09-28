[BN] Blitz: Matt Milano is playing like the NFL's best linebacker

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 28, 2021
5 takeaways: Matt Milano playing like the NFL's best linebacker
Of the linebackers in the NFL who have played at least 125 snaps so far this season, no one is playing the position better than Matt Milano.
That's according to the analytics experts over at Pro Football Focus, who have graded Milano's play higher than the rest of his counterparts through three games this season.
It's a small sample size, to be sure, but Milano has returned the favor after the Bills awarded him a well-earned four-year contract extension to stay with the team this offseason. He's tied with superstar Von Miller with six tackles for loss.
"He's taking his game to another level from an intensity standpoint,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.
The Bills fulfilled their media responsibilities Monday, and Jay Skurski's five takeaways leads with Milano and includes details on who Brian Daboll credited for the unlikely field goal to end the first half and Sean McDermott's explanation of the special teams breakdown.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Position grades: There were a lot of good grades to be given out after Mark Gaughan's weekly rewatch of the game. But two position groups deservingly scored lower than the others. Read more
Daryl Williams and Dion Dawkins led the way: Montez Sweat and Chase Young represent one of the best pass rushing duos the NFL has to offer. But Bills tackles Daryl Williams and Dion Dawkins were dominant in the blowout win. It was just the third time in the last 31 games that Washington was held without a sack. Here's a look inside the numbers. Read more
Daboll honors his late grandmother: Buffalo's offense had extra incentive for Sunday. They wanted to win one for their coach. “Look, I'm not going to sugarcoat it, it was special to me,” Brian Daboll said. “You know, I lost a woman that was most important in my life. And those guys are just great people." Read more
What we learned from the snap counts: Zack Moss has gone from healthy inactive to three touchdowns in two games. A.J. Epenesa, meanwhile, had fewer snaps than expected. Here are some takeaways from the snap counts. Read more
Emmanuel Sanders is proving to be an upgrade: “I know how he works and he’s still one of the hardest practice players on our team, even at 34," Cole Beasley said of Sanders. "It’s just fun to watch him and he’s been doing it for a long time. It’s fun to watch a veteran guy go to work and that’s an example of leading for the other guys as well.” Read more
Broadcast breakdown: A rare set of back-to-back games on Fox brought Bills fans another look at a broadcast team they're probably not used to. "(Chris) Myers and analyst Daryl Johnston didn’t have as strong a game as the Bills quarterback," Alan Pergament wrote, "but at least they didn’t distract from Allen's entertaining performance." Here's a breakdown of the broadcast. Read more
Inconsistency is the theme: From the Associated Press: "Three weeks into this season and inconsistency has become the norm, even for some of the league’s top contenders." Read more
Are the Rams the team to beat? They're living up to the hype: From The Ringer: "With an emphatic 34-24 win over the defending Super Bowl champions, Los Angeles cemented itself as a bona fide championship contender – though the players and coaches aren’t ready to say that." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Top pick Owen Power doing his best to downplay the hype at Michigan Read more
Sabres notebook: Preseason opens Tuesday, and what's with Aaron Dell's number? Read more
Photos: Buffalo Sabres take to the ice for another training camp practice View photos
High schools: State's No. 1-ranked Williamsville North boys soccer team knocks off Orchard Park Read more
Ryan Kramp accounts for six touchdowns as Newfane beats Springville Read more
After devastating football injury, teen receives care package from opposing team Read more
Canisius moves to No. 1, Iroquois stays at top in News high school football polls Read more
