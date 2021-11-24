[BN] Blitz: Matt Breida's speed makes him dangerous

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 24, 2021

'They got a little spice': Running back Matt Breida's speed makes him dangerous

The Bills should be interested in any remedy to get their struggling running game up to speed.

That could mean more Matt Breida, since neither Devin Singletary or Zack Moss seem poised to take over as a lead back anytime soon.

Breida has said all along that he just wants to win and he accepts his role with the Bills. But his recent success has to have Buffalo's coaching staff wondering what more Breida could mean for the offense. Surely, fans are wondering the same.

Breida saw his most snaps (18) of the season during the blowout loss Sunday to the Colts. He led the Bills with 51 yards on five carries.

“He’s been a resilient player for us,” Brian Daboll said Monday. “Being inactive is a hard thing for almost everybody because of how competitive you are, but he’s kept a good attitude."