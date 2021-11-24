[BN] Blitz: Matt Breida's speed makes him dangerous

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 24, 2021
'They got a little spice': Running back Matt Breida's speed makes him dangerous
The Bills should be interested in any remedy to get their struggling running game up to speed.
That could mean more Matt Breida, since neither Devin Singletary or Zack Moss seem poised to take over as a lead back anytime soon.
Breida has said all along that he just wants to win and he accepts his role with the Bills. But his recent success has to have Buffalo's coaching staff wondering what more Breida could mean for the offense. Surely, fans are wondering the same.
Breida saw his most snaps (18) of the season during the blowout loss Sunday to the Colts. He led the Bills with 51 yards on five carries.
“He’s been a resilient player for us,” Brian Daboll said Monday. “Being inactive is a hard thing for almost everybody because of how competitive you are, but he’s kept a good attitude."
Katherine Fitzgerald has the story on the speedy Breida, who could be in line for more work.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Defense needs to be Bills' firewall in New Orleans: From Mark Gaughan: "This isn’t to let Josh Allen and the offense off the hook. The Bills need better from them, too, after a 41-15 loss to Indianapolis. But this is a game in which the Bills need the defense to lead the way, because the defense clearly has the easier task on Thursday." Read more
How the Saints succeed with a 3-man pass rush: Talented defensive ends make rushing with three men successfully a possibility (and a weapon) for the New Orleans Saints. Here's Mark Gaughan's weekly PlayAction video analysis with a closer look. Watch now
Evaluating the offense: Josh Allen’s performance grade of 84.4% is his lowest of the season according to Jim Kubiak, who each week breaks down Allen's play along with the rest of the offense. The formula to beat the Bills appears to be out there. Here's a look, with video, of how Indianapolis got it done. Read more
No Saturday game: The Bills game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, the NFL announced Tuesday. The game will air on Fox. Read more
Bills fan in New Orleans keeping the faith: This Thanksgiving table in Louisiana will be split between Bills and Saints fans. “We’ll get the drinks going and have a good time. And may the best team win.” Read more
Position grades: In case you missed it, Mark Gaughan did his normal rewatch of the game and gave out grades for each position group. Read more
From top of the AFC to fringe playoff contender: From The Ringer: "The Bills came into this season with big expectations, and they mostly lived up to those over the early part of the year. But after falling to the Colts on Sunday – the team’s third loss in five games – it’s time to ask how they got here, and how far they can go." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: On a mission in Rochester, Jack Quinn showing he could be close to helping Sabres Read more
Observations: Sabres comeback falls short, but Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens shine Read more
Colleges: UB football's season ends with a 20-3 loss at Ball State Read more
St. Bonaventure-Niagara women's basketball postponed due to Covid-19 protocols Read more
High schools: Bennett gets the win that matters most, takes down McQuaid to reach Class AA state semi Read more
Photos: St. Mary's plays first game in WNY Girls Ice Hockey Federation View photos
Basketball: Erik Brady: Buffalo hoops legends come home to give thanks Read more
Today in sports history: Nov. 24
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.