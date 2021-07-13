[BN] Blitz: Matt Breida adds major speed to Buffalo's backfield

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 13, 2021
With fastest plays in NFL in '18 and '19, Matt Breida adds speed to Bills
It's Running Backs Day at The Buffalo News. The latest in our series of previews of the Bills at each position heading into training camp focuses on the team's backfield. The Bills showed faith in Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. Will they deliver? Mark Gaughan has the position preview.
While the Bills did show faith in their second- and third-year backs, they did add some competition to the backfield. Matt Breida signing as a free agent adds the potential for some serious speed.
The 26-year-old Breida ran a 40-yard dash in 4.38 before the 2017 NFL draft.
It translates to the field, too. Breida recorded the fastest speed of any ball carrier in the NFL on individual plays in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
While his speed is attractive, he's very unlikely to be anything but the team's third option in 2021. Antonio Williams and Christian Wade are likely his only competition at missing out on a roster spot, meaning he's in a good spot.
Luckily for the Bills, he's been in a committee situation before.
“I didn't go around pouting and complaining about carries," he said. "I just wanted us to win. If we were winning, that was all I cared about.”
Can he help the Bills do that here?
