[BN] Blitz: Marquez Stevenson brings the speed. Will he run himself onto the roster?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 12, 2021
Rookie Marquez Stevenson brings speed to Bills
If you ever meet Marquez Stevenson in public, get ready for him to introduce himself as "Speedy."
He got the nickname in 10th grade and it has stuck with him. It's an apt descriptor for the quick-footed wideout. His high school coach says he remembers a 4.36 40-yard dash from Stevenson at a camp in high school, back when he was also running track and playing basketball.
The sixth round pick is learning from being around talented teammates in camp, but will he find his way onto the roster?
His path to playing time runs through the kick returner job, which, to this point, has been Isaiah McKenzie's to lose.
Katherine Fitzgerald has much more on Stevenson's speedy journey to Buffalo.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Masks on: The Bills will require face coverings for the indoor areas of Highmark Stadium. In a statement Wednesday, the team said the decision is in accordance with health guidelines from Erie County. Read more
No Allen Friday night: Josh Allen will not play in the preseason opener Friday at Detroit, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. McDermott said whether the starters will play is based on an “individual basis.” Read more
Brandon Beane on upgrading the roster: "We dig into everything. We may dig into it and he might be traded to another team or not for Buffalo, but you always look to make sure it’s not something to upgrade our roster." Read more
Photos: The Bills were back indoors Wednesday in Orchard Park. Here's a photo gallery from practice. View photos
Experience mix benefits tight-knit QB room: In case you missed it yesterday, Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about the Bills' quarterback room, which seems to have a perfect mixture of experience to benefit all parties. Read more
Cole Beasley, a hypocrite? From a columnist in Texas: "These guys are giddy human guinea pigs who will blindly take steroids, HGH, and a wide array of over-the-counter, under-the-counter, around-the-block drugs but now have found religion on Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson." Read more
Reich re-ups in Indy: Former Bills QB Frank Reich will be leading the Indianapolis Colts for the foreseeable future. He and General Manager Chris Ballard signed contract extensions that keep both with the team through 2026. Read more
Can Patrick Mahomes be even better? "No one thinks the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl because of Mahomes, but the star passer looked at the tape and saw ways he could improve. Kansas City is getting better this offseason – and has a plan to reclaim the NFL’s throne." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres/NHL: Former Sabres forward Sam Reinhart inks 3-year contract with Florida Panthers Read more
Ex-Sabres goalie Robin Lehner alleges team medical staff mishandled his injury, others Read more
Williamsville's Andrew Poturalski signs two-way contract with Carolina Hurricanes Read more
Baseball: Bisons Notebook: Another shutout of Rochester puts Herd in first place Read more
Mike Harrington: Kevin Smith finds the range for Herd in first Triple-A season Read more
2021 baseball honor roll: saluting the top players in Western New York Read more
Basketball: Syracuse to retire Felisha Legette-Jack's women's basketball jersey Read more
Photos: Record for world's longest basketball game broken in Buffalo View photos
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.