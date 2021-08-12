[BN] Blitz: Marquez Stevenson brings the speed. Will he run himself onto the roster?

Experience mix benefits tight-knit QB room: In case you missed it yesterday, Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about the Bills' quarterback room, which seems to have a perfect mixture of experience to benefit all parties. Read more

Cole Beasley, a hypocrite? From a columnist in Texas: "These guys are giddy human guinea pigs who will blindly take steroids, HGH, and a wide array of over-the-counter, under-the-counter, around-the-block drugs but now have found religion on Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson." Read more

Reich re-ups in Indy: Former Bills QB Frank Reich will be leading the Indianapolis Colts for the foreseeable future. He and General Manager Chris Ballard signed contract extensions that keep both with the team through 2026. Read more