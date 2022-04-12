[BN] Blitz: Mark Poloncarz reveals more stadium details in series of tweets

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 12, 2022

Poloncarz: Bills' owners sought 100% public financing; stadium condition impacted talks

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday that the seriousness of the deteriorating upper deck at Highmark Stadium was not known until last year's report detailing the stadium’s condition.

The report – commissioned by the county and completed by a Buffalo engineering and architectural firm in early 2021 – recommended replacing the seating panels and supports for the upper deck within five to seven years.

In response to a critic on Twitter, Poloncarz tried to make it clear that the upper deck issue was not known for "nearly a decade," as the person indicated.

Poloncarz didn't stop there. He also publicly confirmed for the first time that Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula initially wanted the public to pay 100% of the cost to construct the stadium in Orchard Park.

And there was more...

Jason Wolf has the details.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Edge rusher position is loaded with talent: "Far be it from Brandon Beane to pass on a chance to draft an edge rusher he likes," Katherine Fitzgerald wrote. The Bills used their first two picks last year on defensive ends, brought in Von Miller and brought back Shaq Lawson, but the 2022 draft class is loaded with talent. Here's our latest NFL draft position preview. Read more

Miss any of our other stories? Here are the positions that we've previewed so far: WR; RB; QB; OT; OG/C; TE; CB.

Bills bring in 'Bama WR: Buffalo brought in Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III for a visit Monday. He is projected as a possible Day 2 pick after a torn ACL in the SEC title game. Read more

Bills add OT: Bobby Hart spent training camp with the Bills last season and was released after the final preseason game. He'll be back at camp this year. Read more

Buffalo isn't what Gronk has in mind: "The Buccaneers situation is just too good if I decide to go back and play," Gronkowski told SB Nation. Read more

Bills and Bucs have highest projected win totals: DraftKings, Ceasars SportsBooks, PointsBet and Covers.com opened their totals with the Bills at 11.5, tied with the Buccaneers. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: Sabres got the Power, so they're going for the gusto on 'D' right away vs. Leafs Read more

Hype, scrutiny will follow Sabres' Owen Power, but Rasmus Dahlin can help Read more

Photos: Sabres rookie Owen Power takes part in first official practice View photos

UB football: Where the Bulls are strong this spring, where they need to improve Read more

High schools: Girls flag football debuts in Western New York with goal to improve diversity in the game Read more

Lancaster, Eden lead first softball coaches polls of new season Read more

Williamsville East basketball star Max Schneider commits to College of Saint Rose Read more

