[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Who's going to be available at 30?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 27, 2021

Bills Mailbag: Evaluating who might be available late in the first round

Who is going to be available for the Bills when they pick at No. 30 in the 2021 NFL draft? It's a question Brandon Beane and his staff are trying to figure out; and a task made more difficult when trades like Friday happen and there is some shuffling of the order.

The Bills need to improve their pass rush and since that didn't happen (yet) in free agency, they'll need to find an edge rusher or two to take in the draft.

The problem with that idea is that the best talent at edge rusher is not likely to fall to the 30th pick. Jay Skurski's latest mock has the Bills taking a pass rusher from Michigan, though that might be, as he wrote, "wishful thinking."