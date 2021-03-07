 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Who should the Bills target in free agency?
[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Who should the Bills target in free agency?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 7, 2021

Bills safety Micah Hyde has given the team exactly what it hoped it would get since signing him as a free agent. 

Bills Mailbag: Who to target in free agency and the NFL draft

Even though the Bills are done rebuilding and are obviously ready to win right now, it doesn't mean the off-seasons are any more boring or any less important.

In fact, you could probably argue an offseason like this one is more important for Brandon Beane and his staff than when Beane first got here. The Bills don't have many holes, but the cap tweaking and few holes they have to fill could be the difference between losing in the divisional round or reaching the Super Bowl.

At the same time, the Bills plan on having Josh Allen around for a long time, and hope this is only just the beginning of their winning window.

With that in mind, how should they approach free agency, by going after younger talent and thinking long-term or going all-in on an older player who maximizes the chance to win a Super Bowl?

And, taking a step back, what are their biggest needs?

In this week's mailbag, Jay Skurski has thoughts on those, and answers other questions about the 17-game season, whether the Bills can get better despite their cap situation and much more.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

What happens with the 14 free agents? The Bills have 14 pending unrestricted free agents. There's a decent chance more than half of them won't be back. Jay Skurski rated the percentage chance for each of the 14 to be back with the Bills in 2021. Read more

Bills bring back Smith: The Bills re-signed restricted free agent linebacker Andre Smith. The deal is for two years and worth up to $3 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Read more

Will Jerry Hughes follow the trend? Mark Gaughan wrote yesterday, in the last installment in our offseason questions series, about the trend of edge rushers aging well. The Bills are relying on the same happening with Jerry Hughes. Read more

The second-to-last edition asked this: Will the Bills pick up Tremaine Edmunds' option? Read more

Perfect match: Pro Football Focus listed the perfect free-agent match for all 32 NFL teams. There's a tight end PFF thinks would be perfect for the Bills. Read more

Is it time to go to court? USA Today's Jarrett Bell wondered if it's time to go to court over the lack of Black hires in the NFL. "Think about it. Historically, nothing has moved the needle with NFL owners like taking them to court, which with discovery, depositions, shrewd arguments and evidence, tends to open windows to greater transparency … and greater urgency." Read more

On the move: There are a lot of moves to be made this offseason. The Boston Globe's Ben Volin wrote about some likely moves. Is John Brown in trouble? Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres/NHL: Observations: 'Mental toughness' the latest culprit in Sabres' downfall Read more

Inside the NHL: As he hits 1,000 games, Patrick Kane is in the thick of early Hart race Read more

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more

Colleges: St. Bonaventure heads to Atlantic 10 title game with win against Saint Louis Read more

UB women grab No. 4 seed after upset win over Falcons in OT Read more

High schools: Covid case ends Sacred Heart's girls basketball season Read more

Falls' Jalen Bradberry strikes for 31 in win, moves closer to 2,000 career points Read more

Baseball: Muny AAA looking to add one more team for 2021 season Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

