[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Who should the Bills target in free agency?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 7, 2021
Bills Mailbag: Who to target in free agency and the NFL draft
Even though the Bills are done rebuilding and are obviously ready to win right now, it doesn't mean the off-seasons are any more boring or any less important.
In fact, you could probably argue an offseason like this one is more important for Brandon Beane and his staff than when Beane first got here. The Bills don't have many holes, but the cap tweaking and few holes they have to fill could be the difference between losing in the divisional round or reaching the Super Bowl.
At the same time, the Bills plan on having Josh Allen around for a long time, and hope this is only just the beginning of their winning window.
With that in mind, how should they approach free agency, by going after younger talent and thinking long-term or going all-in on an older player who maximizes the chance to win a Super Bowl?
And, taking a step back, what are their biggest needs?
In this week's mailbag, Jay Skurski has thoughts on those, and answers other questions about the 17-game season, whether the Bills can get better despite their cap situation and much more.
