[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Who are the Bills' most indispensable players?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 4, 2021

Bills Mailbag: After Josh Allen and Tre White, who are Bills' most indispensable players?

They are in a little better shape this year with Mitchell Trubisky as the backup, but if Josh Allen goes down, the Bills are still in big trouble.

On the defensive side, the Bills have a lot of depth on the defensive line, but could they really withstand the loss of Tre'Davious White?

Those two players are obviously the most irreplaceable on their respective sides of the football, but aside from them, a reader for this week's Mailbag asked, "who are the most irreplaceable Bills?"

On offense, the obvious answer is Stefon Diggs. No. 1 receivers with his skill set are hard to find. Jay Skurski struggled a little more with the defensive player.