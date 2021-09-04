[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Who are the Bills' most indispensable players?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 4, 2021
Bills Mailbag: After Josh Allen and Tre White, who are Bills' most indispensable players?
They are in a little better shape this year with Mitchell Trubisky as the backup, but if Josh Allen goes down, the Bills are still in big trouble.
On the defensive side, the Bills have a lot of depth on the defensive line, but could they really withstand the loss of Tre'Davious White?
Those two players are obviously the most irreplaceable on their respective sides of the football, but aside from them, a reader for this week's Mailbag asked, "who are the most irreplaceable Bills?"
On offense, the obvious answer is Stefon Diggs. No. 1 receivers with his skill set are hard to find. Jay Skurski struggled a little more with the defensive player.
Find out who he chose, as well as his thoughts on which 2021 addition will have the most impact, if the Bills will game plan more runs, which position group most concerns him and much, much more in this week's Mailbag.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Bills hope Matt Haack can keep pinning teams deep: Haack, the Bills' punter, is really good at the Aussie kick, the end-over-end boot that punters use to make life difficult for opposing offenses. Corey Bojorquez, a talented punter, left the Bills in free agency in March, but Haack has been one of the league's best in recent years. Mark Gaughan takes a look at Haack's skills. Read more
Dear William & Mary: Thanks for Sean McDermott! The Canisius Golden Griffin wrote this open letter to William & Mary (Or, Bill and Mary). From one Griffin to another. Next week, Sean McDermott and Mike Tomlin, of William & Mary, meet again on opposite sidelines. Read more
Lawsuit filed against former Bills LB: From Dan Herbeck: "A lawsuit filed in Monroe County this week accuses a former Buffalo Bills football star of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in a bar near Rochester 28 years ago." The victim alleges Cornelius Bennett assaulted her at a bar in the Town of Brighton on a summer night in 1992. Read more
Patterson's shoes will stay at UB: The family of former UB star Jaret Patterson, now with Washington in the NFL, gave a gift to the UB football program Friday morning: Patterson's game-worn, autographed Nike cleats from his record rushing game against Kent State in November of 2020 at UB. Read more
More on Patterson, from the Associated Press: Undersized and overlooked, Patterson makes Washington roster Read more
Cornerback battle: In case you missed it, Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson are still going at it. Does one of them have the edge to start opposite Tre'Davious White? Read more
Hollister lands with Jags: After his somewhat surprising release from the Bills, Jacob Hollister landed in Jacksonville. Read more
Neighborly attitude: "We must uphold our city’s motto and truly be good neighbors to one another, no matter what color jersey we wear or where we hail from," a Hamburg native wrote after witnessing some fan harassment at the Bills-Packers game. Read more
Former Patriots receiver killed in crash: David Patten, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday outside Columbia, S.C. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Greater Buffalo Sports HOF: Mike Robitaille struck a chord on Sabres games Read more
Sabres set Prospects Challenge for Sept. 17-19 at LECOM Harborcenter Read more
Ryan Miller named assistant coach for Team USA at Beijing Olympics Read more
Sabres double up: Mittelstadt, Jokiharju get identical deals of three years, $7.5 million Read more
Baseball: Bisons Recap: Division lead grows to two games after another shutout in Scranton Read more
High school football: High school football countdown: Class D preview Read more
Photos: South Park High School at West Seneca West football View photos
Prep Talk: Football provides outlet for autistic West Seneca East senior to shine Read more
Colleges: Buffalo State, ECC set to return to football after lost 2020 seasons Read more
