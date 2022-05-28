[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Which player is on the hot seat entering the 2022 season?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 28, 2022

Bills Mailbag: Which player is on the hot seat entering the 2022 season?

The first question in this week's mailbag was a rather easy one for Jay Skurski to answer. Maybe it says a lot about the Bills' roster, or maybe it just drives home how critical this year is in determining the next steps in Tremaine Edmunds' career.

The question: Which Bills player is on the hot seat in 2022?

Edmunds is, of course, the one who is really on the hot seat. The Bills picked up his fifth-year option, meaning he’s going into the final year of his contract. They have been doling out big money to guys like Josh Allen, Von Miller and others, and there is no guarantee Edmunds will get an extension no matter how well he plays this season.

Even still, he's going to have a lot to prove to Brandon Beane and other GMs around the NFL to earn his next deal.

Skurski has more on Edmunds, plus answers to questions on topics like potential trades, the Bills' record vs. AFC teams, undrafted free agents, the running back situation and more.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Greg Rousseau adds strength in striving to give Bills Year 2 boost: The defensive lineman has added 5 to 7 pounds of muscle since the end of the season. “I mean, they're in a position where they have to, we need them to really, really grow and develop and make a mark on our defense – and not just in a supporting role, but in a primary role," Sean McDermott said of Rousseau and the other young ends. Read more

Ken Dorsey working through adjustments in new role: Josh Allen and new OC Ken Dorsey have worked together since 2019, but Allen says “it’s been different" during voluntary organized team activities, and he knows that’s what this time of year is for. “It's going to take time,” Allen said. Read more

Booker Edgerson on shooting: “It really is going to take a City of Good Neighbors to get through this. And we will get through it ... But we will never get over it," said the 82-year-old Edgerson, who played eight seasons for the Buffalo Bills as a shutdown cornerback on their AFL championship teams of the mid-1960s and decided to raise his family here. Read more

Tweak to practice squad rules could aid teams like Bills: Those with deep rosters stand to benefit from the NFL's new rules regarding practice squads. Teams can now can keep up to six veterans with unlimited experience (more than two years) on the practice squad. Mark Gaughan has more. Read more

