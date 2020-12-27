[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Where Josh Allen fits in 'franchise QB' discussion

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

The last time the Bills swept New England: It was 1999, and apparently it was such a snoozer event that three Bills legends, including Steve Christie, who kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime, don’t even remember it. The other two are Doug Flutie and Thurman Thomas. "It was overshadowed by the 'Music City Miracle.' That totally makes sense.” Well, it might be time to party like it's 1999 again, in more ways than one. Jason Wolf talked to all three guys and others about a game that was apparently very forgettable and an era that was ending (and another beginning). Read more