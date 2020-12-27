[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Where Josh Allen fits in 'franchise QB' discussion

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 27, 2020
Bills Mailbag: Where Josh Allen fits in the 'franchise quarterback' discussion
What is the definition of "franchise quarterback?" It's a term everyone likes to throw around. This guy isn't a franchise quarterback. This other guy is. This guy just "has it." This other guy doesn't.
It's a very sports radio caller topic, but the basis of it is important. When teams think they've found a quarterback that will give them a decent shot at making a run at a championship, they invest a lot of money and time into making that happen. So, it's important to find yourself a "franchise quarterback," because it seems like the days of the Trent Dilfers of the world winning titles seems to be over.
Although, maybe Nick Foles fits that Dilfer mold. Speaking of Philadelphia ... the Eagles thought they had themselves a "franchise quarterback" in Carson Wentz. Now he's a backup.
So, is Josh Allen a "franchise quarterback?"
Jay Skurski takes a stab at that question and others in the final Bills Mailbag of 2020.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
The last time the Bills swept New England: It was 1999, and apparently it was such a snoozer event that three Bills legends, including Steve Christie, who kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime, don’t even remember it. The other two are Doug Flutie and Thurman Thomas. "It was overshadowed by the 'Music City Miracle.' That totally makes sense.” Well, it might be time to party like it's 1999 again, in more ways than one. Jason Wolf talked to all three guys and others about a game that was apparently very forgettable and an era that was ending (and another beginning). Read more
The folklore of 'fan-demonium': Who coined the term fandemonium? The late Van Miller, the longtime radio voice of the Bills, thought it was him. But wasn't it Bills linebacker Darryl Talley? "But the two cases do have one thing in common: Missing tapes," Alan Pergament wrote. But there is newspaper evidence supporting the view that Talley first coined the term. Read more
One-on-one with Andre Roberts: Did you know that special teams ace Andre Roberts co-owns a Zaxby's chicken restaurant in South Carolina? In our latest one-on-one interview, Roberts talked about that in addition to his recent Pro Bowl selection, heading to the playoffs on a division champion, the thinking part of returning kicks, being a leader and growing up in a military family. Read more
Empire Sports Network: An oral history: From Mike Harrington: "Empire became a giant on the Western New York sports scene in the 1990s and early 2000s before going off the air in 2005. It had the rights to Sabres games. It aired college basketball and Triple-A baseball games across the state and had wall-to-wall Bills coverage with several shows featuring personalities from the team." Read more
First taste of Buffalo snow: Mario Addison, a native of Birmingham, Ala., said he got up about two hours earlier than normal to make sure he got to practice on time after the region was hit with its first real snowstorm. Once at the facility, he borrowed Trent Murphy's deer pelt. Jay Skurski has more in the Saturday notebook, including news on John Brown. Read more
Second seed: The Bills are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC and can lock up that spot if three things happen in Week 16. Read more
If fans are allowed in, what will it look like?: A decision on whether or not the Bills will be able to host fans for their upcoming playoff game(s) next month should be coming in the next week or so. What sort of restrictions could we see? We took a look around the league at other teams to get an idea. Read more
Big week: Heading into the weekend, only six of the league's 14 playoff berths had been decided. There's a lot at stake as Week 16 continues Sunday, and Milt Northrop takes us around the NFL. Read more
Giving back: Zack Moss, a former star at the University of Utah, helped pay the funeral expenses this week for the grandmother of a Utah broadcaster. Read more
Dolphins stay alive: With the Dolphins playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Miami coach Brian Flores needed some Fitzmagic. He benched Tua Tagovailoa in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick. It worked, in a wild way. In case you missed it late last night, here's how the Dolphins' playoff hopes stayed alive. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
UB football: The future should be productive, even with potential personnel losses. Read more
Sabres roundtable: Evaluating the newly formed East Division. Read more
Sabres prospect Dylan Cozens opens world juniors with hat trick and three assists. Read more
Today in sports history: Cleveland Browns blank Baltimore Colts for 1964 NFL title. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.