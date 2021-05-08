 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Where did the Bills find the best value in the draft?
[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Where did the Bills find the best value in the draft?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 8, 2021

CARLOS BASHAM, EDGE, WAKE FOREST

Bills new defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. at the Senior Bowl in January in Mobile, Ala.

Bills Mailbag: Which of Brandon Beane's draft picks will provide the best value?

A reader for this week's mailbag asked a pretty common question phrased in a pretty common way for our 2021 consumption of NFL draft information.

"What are your thoughts on drafting 'prospects' rather than 'impact?' the reader asked.

Jay Skurski's answer to the question should be read by anyone who spends too much time overanalyzing the draft.

"There is no such thing as drafting 'impact,'" Skurski wrote. "The draft remains a decidedly imperfect science. Before the year he was drafted, Ed Oliver was thought by some to be worthy of being the No. 1 overall pick. He ended up lasting until No. 9, and some would say the Bills overdrafted him. That’s just one of countless examples."

The full answer is much longer, but you get the point. The problem with the spectacle that has become the NFL draft is exactly this. We spend hours trying to break all of this down, but at the end of the day all that matters is one thing: How the draft pick performs on the field. 

In this week's mailbag, Skurski answered more draft-related questions, as well as questions like which Buffalo player has the most to prove in 2021, and if the Bills are still interested in trading for Philly tight end Zach Ertz.

NFL reached out to Beane: The Bills' GM made headlines earlier this week when he said on a radio show that he would release an unvaccinated player if it meant a return to normalcy at One Bills Drive. A response from the league reportedly kiboshed that idea. Read more

New UB coach was with Cowboys: Maurice Linguist, a UB assistant in 2012 and '13, was the Dallas cornerbacks coach before he took a job to be the co-defensive coordinator at Michigan. Now, he'll lead UB into its next chapter. Read more

Here are five things to know about the new coach. Read more

Diggs played through pain: Stefon Diggs said he had a torn oblique in the playoffs last season. Jay Skurski has more, in a notebook story that also includes details on an addition to the Bills' analytics department. Read more

AFC East review: In case you missed it yesterday, Mark Gaughan broke down how Buffalo's divisional opponents fared in the draft last weekend. Read more

Brady speaks up: Tom Brady, according to NFL.com, "joined an NFL Players Association call on Friday and delivered an impassioned speech, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, calling for unity among players in what Brady believes should be 'very intense negotiations' with coaches on modifying offseason work rules." Read more

Keeping the QB happy: Finding a franchise quarterback is the most important thing for an NFL GM to do. From the Washington Post's Adam Kilgore: "In the past year, a challenger emerged. Finding an elite quarterback is still the most crucial mission for an NFL front office. Almost as important — and increasingly harder — is keeping that quarterback happy." Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

