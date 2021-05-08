[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Where did the Bills find the best value in the draft?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 8, 2021

Bills Mailbag: Which of Brandon Beane's draft picks will provide the best value?

A reader for this week's mailbag asked a pretty common question phrased in a pretty common way for our 2021 consumption of NFL draft information.

"What are your thoughts on drafting 'prospects' rather than 'impact?' the reader asked.

Jay Skurski's answer to the question should be read by anyone who spends too much time overanalyzing the draft.

"There is no such thing as drafting 'impact,'" Skurski wrote. "The draft remains a decidedly imperfect science. Before the year he was drafted, Ed Oliver was thought by some to be worthy of being the No. 1 overall pick. He ended up lasting until No. 9, and some would say the Bills overdrafted him. That’s just one of countless examples."

The full answer is much longer, but you get the point. The problem with the spectacle that has become the NFL draft is exactly this. We spend hours trying to break all of this down, but at the end of the day all that matters is one thing: How the draft pick performs on the field.