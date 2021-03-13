[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What's next after Milano, Williams signings?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 13, 2021
Mailbag: What does re-signing Matt Milano and Daryl Williams mean for rest of free agency?
A day after Brandon Beane made a surprise move in bringing back linebacker Matt Milano, the general manager did it again Friday with tackle Daryl Williams.
Shockingly, the Bills have brought back their top two potential free agents. And because of that, the outlook on the upcoming free agency period has totally altered.
What happens now with Jon Feliciano? What tight ends can the Bills afford to go after? Will Beane be able to find an adequate pass rusher for a reasonable price?
These are some of the main questions before free agency begins Wednesday.
Part of Jay Skurski's answer on those questions in this week's mailbag included the following regarding finding a player at a reasonable price:
"The depressed market because of a reduced salary cap should give the Bills (and every other team) the chance to land a free agent or two who is underpriced."
Here's this week's mailbag, which naturally focuses a lot on free agency and the upcoming draft.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Where there's a will, there's a way: The old saying seems to apply to Beane, who surprised a lot of people by bringing back Milano and Williams. It wasn't easy, but the GM found a way to keep the team's two best free agents when many thought the cap would be too much of a road block. Here's Vic Carucci's column on Beane finding a way to get it done. Read more
Attention shifts to the guards: It's amazing what stability on the outside does to an offensive line, especially one with the makeup of the Bills'. The Bills answered a lot of questions about their line when they re-signed Williams. There's still one starting spot up for grabs. The next installment of our free agency series takes a look at the line. Read more
Details on Williams: The contract is valued at $28.2 million ($9.4 million average) with nearly $14 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Here are all the details. Read more
Another pay cut: A league source confirmed to The Buffalo News that Mario Addison has agreed to a pay cut. That was first reported Friday from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Read more
Cam comes back: The Patriots are bringing back Cam Newton on a one-year deal. Read more
GM for a day: In case you missed it yesterday, here's Jay Skurski's annual column where he pretends to be Brandon Beane for an offseason. What should the Bills do? Read more
Free agency: From The Ringer's Danny Heifetz: Who are the best players scheduled to hit free agency next week, and where could they wind up? All that and more in this year’s NFL free agency primer. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Jonas Johansson, Carter Hutton haven't bailed out Sabres' struggling offense Read more
Sabres forward Dylan Cozens considered 'day to day' with upper-body injury Read more
Baseball: Major League Baseball to test anti-shift rules in the minor leagues this season Read more
Colleges: UB men's basketball punches into MAC title game with 81-74 win against Akron Read more
UB women's basketball can't make comeback in MAC tournament loss to Bowling Green Read more
Niagara University rallies back from massive deficit but falls to Iona in MAAC semifinal Read more
High schools: City Honors' Kyra Wood is first BPS girls basketball player to surpass 2,000 career points Read more
Max Schneider turns necessity into record-setting moment for Williamsville East Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.