[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What's next after Milano, Williams signings?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 13, 2021

Mailbag: What does re-signing Matt Milano and Daryl Williams mean for rest of free agency?

A day after Brandon Beane made a surprise move in bringing back linebacker Matt Milano, the general manager did it again Friday with tackle Daryl Williams.

Shockingly, the Bills have brought back their top two potential free agents. And because of that, the outlook on the upcoming free agency period has totally altered.

What happens now with Jon Feliciano? What tight ends can the Bills afford to go after? Will Beane be able to find an adequate pass rusher for a reasonable price?

These are some of the main questions before free agency begins Wednesday.

Part of Jay Skurski's answer on those questions in this week's mailbag included the following regarding finding a player at a reasonable price:

"The depressed market because of a reduced salary cap should give the Bills (and every other team) the chance to land a free agent or two who is underpriced."