[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What's been going wrong in the red zone?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 29, 2021
Bills Mailbag: What's been going wrong in the red zone?
The Bills are second in the NFL with an average of 33.8 points per game so far this season. They trail Dallas by less than a full point.
Buffalo, meanwhile, ranks 26th in the league in red zone scoring percentage. They score touchdowns on just 55% of their trips to the red zone. That's slightly better than the Jets and Washington, and only a little worse, notably, than Dallas.
The Bills have no doubt left points on the field, even if Tyler Bass probably doesn't mind having his number called often.
Is there a reason to be concerned? Is there a probable cause?
"There isn’t one specific thing that’s gone wrong in the red zone, or if there is, the Bills aren’t saying what it is," Jay Skurski wrote.
Stefon Diggs shed some light on it when asked Wednesday why the team hasn’t been able to reach the end zone more consistently.
Read more about what Diggs said, and get Skurski's responses to questions about the trade deadline, A.J. Epenesa, overtime rules and more in this week's mailbag.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Nonstop emphasis on takeaways pays off: The Bills are tied for the NFL lead in takeaways with 16 through seven weeks of the season. Is it sustainable? "It's just a lot of habits that we've created through our time here," Jordan Poyer said. Still, Leslie Frazier wants more. Mark Gaughan has more, plus some other analysis to get you ready for Bills-Dolphins. Read more
Bills aim to continue post-bye success: Sean McDermott is 4-0 coming out of the bye as head coach of the Bills. Reason for optimism heading into this weekend? “I think we're a mature team,” Jordan Poyer said. “I think guys handled the bye week the way they're supposed to, resting and recharging, self-scouting and self-reflecting.” Read more
How new hiring protocols could impact Bills: From Mark Gaughan: "The NFL has passed a rules change on the hiring process for head coaches that could impact Buffalo Bills coordinators Leslie Frazier and Brian Daboll." Read more
Our Week 8 picks: Katherine Fitzgerald and Jason Wolf both correctly selected Green Bay as underdogs last night. Meanwhile, all four of our staff members who select games against the spread each week are picking at a 50% clip or better. Here's who we like for Week 8. Read more
View from Vegas: Fourteen points is a lot of points to cover in a division game. Here's why the Bills might not be a smart play this weekend. Read more
Opinion: Take O.J. Simpson's name off Bills Wall of Fame: Should the Bills remove Simpson's name from their Wall of Fame? Erik Brady makes the case. Read more
Latest on stadium talks: The News' Jason Wolf and Tim O'Shei reported this week from New York City at the NFL's annual fall meeting, where Buffalo's new stadium was a topic of discussion. In case you missed it, here's the latest:
NFL owners briefed on Bills stadium talks; Hochul expects project in state budget Read more
Roger Goodell says NFL wants Bills 'secure in WNY for generations' Read more
Bills owner Terry Pegula exits NFL meetings after possible Covid exposure at daughter's wedding Read more
Goodell's stance sparks more questions than answers: From the AP's Jim Litke: "Every time Roger Goodell stonewalls calls to make the findings in the Washington investigation public only makes folks wonder more what else the league might be hiding." Read more
King Henry making history: From The Ringer: "Titans star Derrick is chasing his second straight 2,000-yard season and his third straight rushing title. He’s also making a case that someone from the era that deemphasized running can go down as one of the greatest running backs of all time." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
