[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What's been going wrong in the red zone?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 29, 2021

Bills Mailbag: What's been going wrong in the red zone?

The Bills are second in the NFL with an average of 33.8 points per game so far this season. They trail Dallas by less than a full point.

Buffalo, meanwhile, ranks 26th in the league in red zone scoring percentage. They score touchdowns on just 55% of their trips to the red zone. That's slightly better than the Jets and Washington, and only a little worse, notably, than Dallas.

The Bills have no doubt left points on the field, even if Tyler Bass probably doesn't mind having his number called often.

Is there a reason to be concerned? Is there a probable cause?

"There isn’t one specific thing that’s gone wrong in the red zone, or if there is, the Bills aren’t saying what it is," Jay Skurski wrote.

Stefon Diggs shed some light on it when asked Wednesday why the team hasn’t been able to reach the end zone more consistently.