[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What will James Cook's role be on offense as a rookie?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 21, 2022

Bills Mailbag: What will James Cook's role be on offense as a rookie?

Devin Singletary did more than enough to earn the right to enter training camp this summer atop Buffalo's depth chart at running back.

He was a big part of the Bills' offensive success down the stretch last season.

The Bills, however, drafted James Cook out of Georgia in the second round. He figures to give the Bills a change-of-pace back that has great catching skills. In the short term, it's less likely Cook's arrival has a major fact on Singletary's playing time than the playing time of Zack Moss.

While it's hard to believe Moss gets cut before his third season with the team, it's fair to wonder what his path is to the active roster and then to getting meaningful touches.

So how will the Bills use Cook? Jay Skurski has more on the running back situation, and answers to plenty of other questions in this week's mailbag.

Josh Allen at age 26: Bills QB is in historic company as a TD-maker: Buffalo's franchise quarterback turns 26 today. His ability to create touchdowns at his age and experience has been, in short, historic. Allen has played 61 NFL regular-season games and produced 134 combined touchdowns passing and rushing. Only two players in the history of the league have accounted for more TDs in their first 61 games played: Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino. Pretty good company. Mark Gaughan offers some perspective on Allen’s accomplishments. Read more

Bills and Sabres alumni hand out food: "Robbing innocent pillars in the community of their loved ones all because of the color of their skin. It’s just unimaginable and just devastating," Bills legend Bruce Smith said. Read more

Here's a photo gallery from Thursday's event. View photos

Crypto cash costing millions: For athletes, including NFL players, the choice to convert salaries to cryptocurrencies is becoming costly as crypto markets crash. Read more

Law firm gets county's green light to oversee environmental review: Erie County chose to hire a well-connected local law firm, Phillips Lytle, to help oversee the environmental review process for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. This, even though the firm was the highest of five bidders, with a $266,085 proposal, Sandra Tan wrote. Read more

Michael Vick coming out of retirement: From Reuters: "Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday." Read more

