[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What to make of Tremaine Edmunds' start

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 2, 2021

Mailbag: What to make of Tremaine Edmunds' start to the 2021 season

Three games to start the 2021 season have done little to slow down the mounting frustration Bills fans have with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

It's not every day a two-time Pro Bowl selection who is just 23 years old draws this much criticism from a fan base, but here we are with Edmunds, who ranks 36th out of 46 players by the analytics website Pro Football Focus.

It's part of doing business when you're a team captain and first-round pick.

Two readers asked Jay Skurski about Edmunds for this week's mailbag.

Is the linebacker a rare Brandon Beane bust? Is he playing anywhere near the level Matt Milano is?

"I don’t totally disagree with fans who seem to want more from the former first-round pick," Skurski wrote. "Edmunds is a really interesting player."

The rest of his answer on the topic is interesting, too.