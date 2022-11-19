[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What to make of Tre'Davious White still not playing

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 19, 2022

Bills Mailbag: What to make of Tre'Davious White still not playing

The Bills may not have missed Tre'Davious White more at any point this season than they did down the stretch last weekend, when Justin Jefferson did whatever he wanted to do in leading the Vikings to a come-from-behind win.

Football is, of course, a team game, but it's hard to imagine the result of the Bills-Vikings would have been the same if White was on the field.

So, why is White still not playing? Injury reports do not indicate an injury designation, so does that mean he is fully healed?

Jay Skurski was asked this question in this week's mailbag. Here's part of his response:

"If he’s not hurt – and by not showing up on the injury report, there is no reason to think that he is – his continued absence has to be caused by something else. I asked Bills coach Sean McDermott on Monday whether White’s continued absence was physical or mental. He chose not to answer, which is leading to this mystery."

Read this week's mailbag for more of Skurski's thoughts on the White situation, plenty of other topics.

McDermott: 'We're all there for one another': The Bills are preparing for a pretty important game under some of the more unusual circumstances. Sean McDermott was greeted on videoconference meetings by creative backgrounds, light moods and some players witnessing this kind of snow for the first time. Meanwhile, the Bills aren't entirely sure what time their Saturday flight leaves for Detroit. Read more

From the archives: Memories of the last time an epic snowstorm moved a Bills game... Here's a story that originally appeared in November 2015, a year after the 2014 Bills game that was moved to Detroit because of a massive snowstorm. Read more

Injury report: The Bills ruled out three players for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Here's the latest on the injuries heading into the weekend. Read more

Voice of the Fan: From our fan columnist Pete Rosen: "The snow predicted by weather reports rivals the avalanche of negativity by some of the Bills (un)faithful. Rarely does “crippling” or “devastating” crop up in forecasts. Those words rarely came up describing the 2022 Bills until now, either. And many in Bills Mafia think the team is skating on thin ice. Have faith Bills fans. The Bills will be snowplowing the wagons." Read more

Nick Chubb will test Bills' numbers in the run front: Cleveland ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing, averaging 160 yards a game. Buffalo's defense is great at protecting deep. Will the Bills alter their plan against the rushing threat of the Browns? Mark Gaughan takes a look inside the X's and O's. Read more

Titans coach arrested: Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding at 4 a.m. on Friday, hours after Tennessee defeated the Green Bay Packers. Read more

Today in sports history: Nov. 19

