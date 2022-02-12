[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What to make of the alleged McDermott-Daboll rift

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 12, 2022
Bills Mailbag: What to make of the alleged rift between Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll
Brian Flores' lawsuit contained at least one interesting nugget as it relates to the Buffalo Bills.
The lawsuit included a footnote that cited Tim McDonnell, the New York Giants’ co-director of player personnel, suggesting Brian Daboll was unhappy and could be looking for a change with or without a head coaching offer.
Where there's smoke, there's fire?
"If you listened closely during the season, you got the sense there was some frustration at times from McDermott, particularly in regards to how the Bills were running the ball," Jay Skurski wrote in a response to a question about the alleged rift in this week's mailbag.
"My hunch is there are more of those disagreements than we ever hear about on coaching staffs throughout the league."
This week's mailbag includes questions about Quinton Spain, the Bills' running back situation, Heath Farwell and more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Josh Allen builds fan base beyond Buffalo during busy Super Bowl week: While Allen would have preferred to be in Los Angeles under different circumstances, the Bills' quarterback further cemented his role as Buffalo’s greatest ambassador. Already beloved by his own fan base, Allen has ascended to another level of NFL celebrity. His spot in that upper echelon has been on display leading up to the Super Bowl. Read more
Burrow, Chase rave about Joe Brady: Joe Burrow on the Bills' new QB coach: “He brought in the Saints' system. We watched a lot of film of Drew and the things he was doing. That helped me with my footwork and my reads and all that. I owe a lot to Joe.” Read more
Odds on talking points: Alan Pergament provides some percentage odds about what will happen during the Super Bowl and in the five-hour pregame show that starts at 1 p.m. on local NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV. Read more
Bills add quality control coach: The Buffalo Bills are hiring Kyle Shurmur, 25, as a defensive quality control coach, according to a report from ESPN. Read more
A story you never knew about The Hit Heard 'Round the World: Erik Brady has the story behind the story of the most famous photo in Buffalo Bills history. “I feel honored and blessed by it. It certainly has a life of its own,” late ex-Buffalo Bills linebacker Mike Stratton told The News' Erik Brady months before he died about the hit that turned the tide of the 1964 AFL championship game in favor of the Bills. Read more
Frazier finishes second: Leslie Frazier finished second in voting for the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year by the Associated Press' nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. Read more
Ticket prices going up: In case you missed it, ticket prices for Buffalo Bills home games are going up 11% next season. Here's why. Read more
Chad Kelly will be playing nearby: Western New York native and St. Joe's graduate Chad Kelly has agreed to terms with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. Read more
Daboll filling out staff: Brian Daboll filled out a majority of his New York Giants staff Friday, hiring the first woman to hold a coaching position in the team’s history, along with a pair of coordinators new to New York. Read more
Super Bowl ads: From the Associated Press: "Super Bowl advertisers this year want Americans to forget about pandemic woes and focus on the future: of electric vehicles, mind reading Alexas, robots and cryptocurrency – and also to harken back to the nostalgic past of '90s movies like 'Austin Powers' and 'The Cable Guy.'" Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Buffalo Sabres: Understated and overlooked, Henri Jokiharju taking big steps on defense for Sabres Read more
Sabres notebook: Casey Mittelstadt cleared for contact, inching closer to a return Read more
Colleges: Niagara hockey gets timely power play goals in 4-1 win against Canisius Read more
High schools: Wilson girls basketball on cusp of 50 consecutive Niagara Orleans victories Read more
Southwestern all-state quarterback Aidan Kennedy signs with Pace Read more
Today in sports history: Feb. 12
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.