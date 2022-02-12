[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What to make of the alleged McDermott-Daboll rift

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 12, 2022

Bills Mailbag: What to make of the alleged rift between Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll

Brian Flores' lawsuit contained at least one interesting nugget as it relates to the Buffalo Bills.

The lawsuit included a footnote that cited Tim McDonnell, the New York Giants’ co-director of player personnel, suggesting Brian Daboll was unhappy and could be looking for a change with or without a head coaching offer.

Where there's smoke, there's fire?

"If you listened closely during the season, you got the sense there was some frustration at times from McDermott, particularly in regards to how the Bills were running the ball," Jay Skurski wrote in a response to a question about the alleged rift in this week's mailbag.

"My hunch is there are more of those disagreements than we ever hear about on coaching staffs throughout the league."