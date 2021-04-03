[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What does Mitch Trubisky's addition mean for Jake Fromm?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 3, 2021

Mailbag: What does Mitchell Trubisky's addition mean for Jake Fromm's future?

Jake Fromm spent all of 2020 basically practicing on his own. As the Bills' third-string quarterback, Fromm stayed away from the team as a Covid-19 precaution.

He would be available if Josh Allen or Matt Barkley tested positive.

The signing of Mitchell Trubisky to back Allen up sort of confirms that the Bills still view Fromm, a fifth-round pick in last year's draft, as the No. 3. But is it a sign the Bills think Fromm is not a viable option to be a backup?

That seems to be the case, at least for now, Jay Skurski explained in this week's mailbag.

"It’s simply too hard to know what they have in Fromm until they can see him in a legitimate setting," he wrote.