[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What does Mitch Trubisky's addition mean for Jake Fromm?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 3, 2021
Mailbag: What does Mitchell Trubisky's addition mean for Jake Fromm's future?
Jake Fromm spent all of 2020 basically practicing on his own. As the Bills' third-string quarterback, Fromm stayed away from the team as a Covid-19 precaution.
He would be available if Josh Allen or Matt Barkley tested positive.
The signing of Mitchell Trubisky to back Allen up sort of confirms that the Bills still view Fromm, a fifth-round pick in last year's draft, as the No. 3. But is it a sign the Bills think Fromm is not a viable option to be a backup?
That seems to be the case, at least for now, Jay Skurski explained in this week's mailbag.
"It’s simply too hard to know what they have in Fromm until they can see him in a legitimate setting," he wrote.
See more of his answer – as well as answers to other questions about the run of one-year deals, the depth of the wide receiver draft class and much more – in this week's mailbag.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Jim Kelly on Howard Schnellenberger: "He was a guy that turned boys coming out of high school into men real quick. He was one where, what he says, goes. And you knew, when he spoke, people listened." Vic Carucci spoke with the Bills legend about his time with the late former Miami coach. Read more
Stefon Diggs' new deal: No, the Bills didn't sign him to an extension and you're just reading it for the first time here. The receiver got a new endorsement deal with the Jordan brand of Nike. Read more
Isaiah McKenzie gets his candy: During his chat with the media following his re-signing in Buffalo, McKenzie said: "For me, money didn't matter ... If we were getting paid in candy, I would stay here ... for the rest of my life." Well, one Bills fan wanted to make sure McKenzie got some candy, too. Read more
Line depth: The Bills added some depth to their interior offensive line Friday by signing Tennessee Titans free agent guard Jamir Douglas. Read more
Is another signing on the way? Former Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark is making a free agent visit with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Read more
Hall of Fame push: The Montreal Alouettes are making a push to get Marv Levy into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. Read more
New league: So, the NFL went to 17 games. From ESPN's Bill Barnwell (and for ESPN+ subscribers): "What happens next? How will football in 2021 and beyond look different from what we've seen in the 16-game era? I'm here to help or – at the very least – wildly speculate. I've given the 17-game season some thought and have identified three ways the NFL is about to change." Read more
