[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What does Miami's trade for Hill mean for Buffalo?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 27, 2022
Bills Mailbag: What does Miami's trade for Tyreek Hill mean for Buffalo's 2022 season?
The Dolphins now have what is likely the fastest wide receiving group in the entire league.
Acquiring Tyreek Hill showed anyone who was unsure that Stephen Ross is going for it all and trying to win a Super Bowl. The Dolphins are giving Tua Tagovailoa the best chance to be successful. What do you do when you're questioning your quarterback's arm throwing the ball down the field? You give him some of the fastest players in football who can turn short throws into big gains.
Hill being with the Dolphins makes Miami an interesting team to watch heading into the 2022 season, perhaps the mot interesting team in the league.
"The Dolphins are playoff contenders," Jay Skurski wrote.
"As such, the AFC East shouldn’t be viewed as a given for the Bills."
Still, the Bills will be the favorites.
This week's mailbag has more on what Hill in Miami means for the Bills, why you shouldn't worry about Stefon Diggs' new deal, and much more.
