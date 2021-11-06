[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What can be done to spark the running game?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 6, 2021

Bills Mailbag: What can be done to spark the running game?

It's at the point where readers are asking: Is it time to activate Antonio Williams from the practice squad to see if he can breathe some life into the running game?

Buffalo's running game was not very effective last season, and so far this season it has been the same. Devin Singletary hasn’t topped 30 yards rushing in the past three games. Zack Moss had 19 yards on eight carries last week.

Sean McDermott on Friday said he believes the best football is still ahead for both of the team's young backs.

Of course, the Bills are leading the NFL in points per game, so it's fair to wonder if the inconsistent running game is a real issue or not.