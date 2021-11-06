[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What can be done to spark the running game?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 6, 2021
Bills Mailbag: What can be done to spark the running game?
It's at the point where readers are asking: Is it time to activate Antonio Williams from the practice squad to see if he can breathe some life into the running game?
Buffalo's running game was not very effective last season, and so far this season it has been the same. Devin Singletary hasn’t topped 30 yards rushing in the past three games. Zack Moss had 19 yards on eight carries last week.
Sean McDermott on Friday said he believes the best football is still ahead for both of the team's young backs.
Of course, the Bills are leading the NFL in points per game, so it's fair to wonder if the inconsistent running game is a real issue or not.
McDermott had more to say about Singletary and Moss. This week's mailbag has his thoughts, plus Jay Skurski's thoughts on the new stadium, Josh Allen's vaccine answer, Urban Meyer and much more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Scouting report: The Bills have the advantage over Jacksonville when they run, when they pass, when Jacksonville runs, when Jacksonville passes, on special teams and with their coaching staff. Jay Skurski's scouting report breaks it all down. Read more
Q&A with Jake Kumerow: The wide receiver, on the Bills planning their touchdown celebrations: "Football’s fun. And scoring touchdowns is fun, and so is celebrating them. So you might as well have a little plan." Get to know Kumerow in our latest Q&A. Read more
Injury updates: Both rookie right tackle Spencer Brown and left guard Jon Feliciano were ruled out for Sunday. What will the O-line look like? Two other players are listed as questionable for the game. Read more
Mark Maddox talks Comeback Game: Maddox, who played in three Super Bowls for the Bills, played a crucial role in "The Comeback," in 1993, when the Bills came from 32 points down in the third quarter to beat the Houston Oilers 41-38 in overtime of a wild-card playoff game. He talked about that and more with Erik Brady. Read more
Analysis: The Bills are feasting on opposing quarterbacks, and that's not a good trend for rookie QB Trevor Lawrence, who is on pace to throw quite a few this year. In case you missed it yesterday, here's Mark Gaughan's weekly analysis ahead of the game. Read more
Speaking of Gaughan and analysis, here's this week's PlayAction video dive, which shows how the Bills can take advantage of young, inexperienced quarterbacks like Lawrence. Watch now
The NFL had a rough week: From the AP's Paul Newberry: "No one spins things like the NFL, but not even its mighty PR machine can make this past week go away." Read more
Rodgers lashes out: Aaron Rodgers spoke with Pat McAfee in what ended up being a pretty wild interview about vaccines, alternative treatments and more. Read more
More on Rodgers from the Ringer: "The Packers quarterback went on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on Friday to explain why he chose not to get the Covid-19 vaccine. His rationale was objectively false at times — at others, it was just bizarre." Read more
Congress coming for WFT: From the AP: "Two members of the House of Representatives urged the NFL and the Washington Football Team to release individuals from nondisclosure agreements that would prevent them from discussing sexual harassment and workplace issues at owner Daniel Snyder’s club." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Road trip redux: Five thoughts on Sabres' journey west as they come home Read more
Peyton Krebs' 'mixed' emotions include excitement following trade to Sabres Read more
High schools: Frontier rolls to Section VI Class AA volleyball championship Read more
Reuben Owens named varsity boys basketball coach at West Seneca West Read more
Boys soccer Exceptional Seniors Game rosters announced for 2021 Read more
Rosters released for girls soccer Medaille Sport Management Invitational Read more
Today in sports history: Nov. 6
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.