[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What are the ramifications of Allen's payday?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 10, 2021

Bills Mailbag: What are ramifications of Josh Allen's expected payday?

The cost of signing what we all call a franchise quarterback has skyrocketed in recent years, the result of a perfect combination of analytics and the eye test telling us that you can't go the distance and win in the NFL without having one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Because of the league's salary cap, this large contract trend at quarterback forces general managers to be smart with their contracts.

"A large part of what teams have to do to remain competitive after their projected franchise QB makes the mammoth financial leap with his second contract is manage their cap accordingly," Vic Carucci wrote.

Brandon Beane has done a good job doing that so far, but the ability to keep doing it will only require more diligence in the future after the Bills pay Josh Allen the going rate for a player of his services.