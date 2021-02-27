[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What are the chances the Bills sign Watt?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 27, 2021

Bills Mailbag: What are the chances of landing J.J. Watt?

Another day, another J.J. Watt rumor. He may not be the best defensive end on the market, but the race for his services in 2021 is undoubtedly the hottest topic in free agency.

The Bills remain in the mix to sign the soon-to-be-32-year-old to try to bolster their pass rush.

But what are the chances they actually sign him?

Jay Skurski capped it at 30%.

"It’s hard to go a lot higher than that after ESPN reported that Watt has several offers, the highest of which tops out between $15 million and $16 million per season," he wrote. "At that price, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane is going to have to get creative."

But will he get creative? And what does creative mean? Also, does Watt have enough left in the tank?