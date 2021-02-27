 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What are the chances the Bills sign Watt?
[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: What are the chances the Bills sign Watt?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 27, 2021

Former Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt reportedly has offers from several teams.

Another day, another J.J. Watt rumor. He may not be the best defensive end on the market, but the race for his services in 2021 is undoubtedly the hottest topic in free agency.

The Bills remain in the mix to sign the soon-to-be-32-year-old to try to bolster their pass rush.

But what are the chances they actually sign him? 

Jay Skurski capped it at 30%. 

"It’s hard to go a lot higher than that after ESPN reported that Watt has several offers, the highest of which tops out between $15 million and $16 million per season," he wrote. "At that price, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane is going to have to get creative."

But will he get creative? And what does creative mean? Also, does Watt have enough left in the tank?

This week's mailbag features answers to those questions and others, like whether or not Matt Milano is a goner.

Next up: Right tackle ... Last offseason, Brandon Beane found himself a bargain to fill a hole at right tackle. Daryl Williams gave the Bills top-10 caliber play for just $2.5 million. Now, Beane must decide if he wants to pay more for Williams, or maybe go shopping for another sale. In part five of our series tackling key questions facing the Bills, Mark Gaughan looks at right tackle. Read more

Part 4: Who backs up Josh Allen? Read more

Part 3: Do the Bills need John Brown's speed? Read more

Do the fans want Big Ben back? It appears as if Steelers ownership would like another run on the aging arms and legs of Ben Roethlisberger. But the move doesn't appear to be too popular among football fans in Pittsburgh. The Post-Gazette's Joe Starkey has more. Read more

NFL on TV: The NFL and Disney reportedly agreed on a deal for "Monday Night Football" and some future Super Bowls. More television deals will follow, but what about Amazon? Could "Thursday Night Football" be headed there exclusively? Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Jeff Skinner says he doesn't want to be traded by Sabres after benching Read more

Sabres' Jack Eichel 'day to day;' goalie Linus Ullmark out vs. Flyers Read more

Colleges: University at Buffalo football schedule set for 2021 season Read more

Canisius-Niagara men's basketball series canceled; what's next for both programs? Read more

St. Bonaventure moves closer to Atlantic 10 title with win against George Washington Read more

High schools: Section VI football season will be five weeks, two rounds of playoffs. Here's the schedule Read more

Outdoors: Bill Hilts Jr.: New regulations make outlook bright for WNY inland trout streams Read more

Today in sports history: US 4-man bobsled team ends America's 62-year gold medal drought in event Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

