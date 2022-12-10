[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Von Miller's contract guarantees he'll be in Buffalo at least 2 more years

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 10, 2022

Bills Mailbag: How Von Miller's contract practically guarantees he'll be in Buffalo at least two more years

The Bills signed Von Miller to a six-year deal with a possible value of $120 million. But as you all know by now, football contracts aren't fully guaranteed. And so since Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season and probably some of next season, it's a fair question to ponder: What happens with his contract?

A reader asked in this week's mailbag: "How much of his contract is guaranteed? Anything covering injury? Cap considerations?"

As Jay Skurski explains, Miller's contract can be best viewed as “three years, then we’ll see.”

There is no guaranteed money on his deal starting with the 2025 season.

This week's mailbag leads with the details on Miller's deal and includes Skurski's thoughts on topics ranging from dropped passes, Miller's surgery, the difficulty of the center position, a favorite interview subject, and much more.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

How the Bills and Jets have evolved in the last month: The Bills don't have Von Miller anymore, but they do have Jordan Poyer and Tre’Davious White. Matt Milano didn't play in the first meeting, but he might play tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Jets have a different quarterback. The Bills aren't as bad against the run. Katherine Fitzgerald has more on what's changed. Read more

And in case you missed it, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan broke it down in podcast form earlier this week. Listen here

Injury report: Jordan Phillips and Reggie Gilliam have been ruled out. Here's what the injury situation looks like heading into Sunday. Read more

View from Vegas: Will the Bills cover the spread and win by double digits? There's reason to believe they won't. Read more

PlayAction breakdown: The Bills’ offense probably is going to need to play to its strength on third downs in Sunday’s showdown with the Jets, Mark Gaughan writes. Read more

Column: Five years ago, Bruce Andriatch organized another of his Buffalo News outings to a Bills game. It was the Dec. 10, 2017, game vs. the Colts. If you remember it ... you remember it not being a great day to watch a football game outside. Or maybe it was the best day to "watch" a football game outside. "Five years later, the story just keeps getting better." Read more

How we see it: Which Bills team will we see Sunday? The one who the Jets saw last time, or the one of late? The Bills only need to be a little bit better than they were at MetLife Stadium a month ago. Here's how our staff sees Sunday playing out. Read more

