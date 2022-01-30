[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Trying to explain the unexplainable

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills Mailbag: Trying to explain the inexplicable – what happened in those '13 seconds'

Ask Bills fans for mailbag questions after that ending to the season and you can probably guess how it turned out.

Here's a sampling of the questions asked of Jay Skurski: Does "13 seconds" rank among the top disasters in Buffalo sports lore? Shouldn't the Bills have kicked the ball into the field of play? What are your thoughts on the overtime rules? Will we ever know what really went wrong?

Sean McDermott will protect the people in his building versus the fans’ right to know. But doesn’t the organization need closure?

To that last question, Skurski said this: "Organizationally, the Bills likely already have closure. McDermott has reviewed the film and exit interviews with players have already taken place. Inside One Bills Drive, they know what happened. It’s the fans who lack any kind of closure."

Is that the right choice?