[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Trying to explain the unexplainable

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 30, 2022
Bills Mailbag: Trying to explain the inexplicable – what happened in those '13 seconds'
Ask Bills fans for mailbag questions after that ending to the season and you can probably guess how it turned out.
Here's a sampling of the questions asked of Jay Skurski: Does "13 seconds" rank among the top disasters in Buffalo sports lore? Shouldn't the Bills have kicked the ball into the field of play? What are your thoughts on the overtime rules? Will we ever know what really went wrong?
Sean McDermott will protect the people in his building versus the fans’ right to know. But doesn’t the organization need closure?
To that last question, Skurski said this: "Organizationally, the Bills likely already have closure. McDermott has reviewed the film and exit interviews with players have already taken place. Inside One Bills Drive, they know what happened. It’s the fans who lack any kind of closure."
Is that the right choice?
While the mailbag was heavy on the end of the Bills-Chiefs game, at least one reader had other questions, too. Can the Bills use the draft or free agency to improve their speed on defense? Is Buffalo an attractive place for a free agent?
Here's this week' mailbag.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
What's next for Mitchell Trubisky? From Katherine Fitzgerald: "With the Bills' season over, and Trubisky set to become an unrestricted free agent, he and the team will see how his one season in Buffalo will help determine what's next. He spent 20 weeks slipping on and off the traits of other starting quarterbacks, impersonating different QB1s again and again." Can he become one of them? Read more
Brady retirement confusion: ESPN reported that Tom Brady was calling it a career, but the quarterback and his father made efforts to claim the report isn't true. Read more
With Daboll on the move, Bills look for new OC: Brian Daboll's chance to be a head coach is here, and the West Seneca native has earned his shot. Where do the Bills turn for their next offensive coordinator? Read more
Harbaugh could return to NFL: The Vikings are apparently interested in bringing Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL as their next coach. Read more
McVay and Shanahan meet: From The Ringer: "The two coaches have been linked since their days in Washington and have employed similar offenses across their careers. But recently, their philosophies have diverged – and the NFC championship game won’t be decided by their similarities, but their differences." Read more
Burrow's rise wasn't easy... just ask his parents: From Sports Illustrated: They watched him as he languished at Ohio State, as he was carted off with his knee in shambles. Now, Robin and Jimmy Burrow are watching their son on the verge of a Super Bowl." Read more
Colleges: Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway lift St. Bonaventure men's basketball past Saint Joseph's Read more
