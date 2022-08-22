[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Spencer Brown's still not starting; will he be by the season opener?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 22, 2022

Bills Mailbag: Spencer Brown's still not starting; will he be by the season opener?

Spencer Brown, slow to recover from offseason back surgery, did not take first-team reps Saturday afternoon vs. Denver.

The starter at right tackle was David Quessenberry, whose importance on Buffalo's offensive line is becoming clearer.

Brown ultimately might still be the starter in two-plus weeks when the season kicks off in Los Angeles, but Quessenberry for now is making that prospect a little more difficult.

"If he can have a good, full week of practice, it wouldn’t surprise me if the Bills gave him at least some work Friday against the Carolina Panthers," Jay Skurski wrote in this week's mailbag. "If he comes through that feeling good, I’d predict he will be the starter against the Rams."

Time will tell, of course.

This week's mailbag has more on the right tackle job, Jamison Crowder's roster spot, how the younger players are stacking up, the punter competition and more.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Zack Moss no longer a forgotten man on offense: Moss, injury issues behind him, finally had a true offseason. "We saw a refocused player this offseason," Sean McDermott said. What will his role be? If preseason is any indication, Moss could have a job as a short-yardage specialist. "Any time my number gets called, I want to make sure I'm going out there and putting my best foot forward," he said. Read more

Bills safeties make Top 100: Von Miller was ranked at No. 93 last Sunday. Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen are likely to follow, meaning five Bills were selected. Read more

Coverage from Saturday: The Bills were hitting on all cylinders Saturday during a 42-15 win over the visiting Denver Broncos. Check out our complete coverage for anything you may have missed. Read more

From the NFL to the police force: Former NFL defensive lineman Niko Davis is the new executive director of the Buffalo Police Explorers. "I don't love any place more than I love Buffalo," Davis said. "I just have so many pockets and communities of people that I know and have connected with." Read more

Webb rallies Giants: Old friend Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass with 35 seconds to play to rally the New York Giants to a 25-22 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Read more

Football Morning in America: Peter King's weekly column leads with a divided Cleveland reckoning with Deshaun Watson, includes a Q&A with Matt Ryan and has plenty of news and notes from around the NFL. Read more

